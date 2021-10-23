



Some companies are already considering insisting on their staff being vaccinated against Covid-19.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) council has approved in principle a proposal to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for campus access.

Could vaccine mandates be inevitable in SA?

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to WHO regional vaccine advisory & member of the MAC committee on vaccine chairperson Professor Helen Rees about vaccine mandates.

The vaccine certificates in a way could act like that (vaccine passport) because what it's going to show is your vaccination status. Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - WHO regional vaccine advisory & member of the MAC committee on vaccine

Worldwide countries have started coming together, they are thinking of what's required for international travel but there is also a warning from the WHO that we must be very careful, the African region doesn't have big access to vaccines. Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - WHO regional vaccine advisory & member of the MAC committee on vaccine

We are going to find increasingly that people are going to be asked to produce something to show that they are vaccinated Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - WHO regional vaccine advisory & member of the MAC committee on vaccine

