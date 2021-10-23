



Gauteng is in a race against time to get masses of people vaccinated against COVID-19 to thwart a possible fourth wave of infections.

Earlier this week the provincial leadership announced that it was likely to miss its target of vaccinating 70% of the population by mid-December.

Queues at vaccination sites have dwindled while many people in the province who received their first Pfizer jab have not returned for a second shot.

Despite infection rates stabilising with the number of active cases dropping to around 1,000, residents have been warned against complacency.

The province has administered 5.6 million vaccine doses, with 2.8 million people fully vaccinated.

Johannesburg residents are leading the province’s vaccination rate with more than 2.4 million jabs administered.

The metro is followed by Tshwane and Ekurhuleni with just over 1 million.

Meanwhile, Sedibeng continues to show the lowest rate of vaccine uptake with only about 260,000 residents jabbed.

Health experts warned that there was still a need to be cautious, especially with big events such as the upcoming local government elections.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng races to get residents vaccinated against COVID-19 to thwart fourth wave