Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident
JOHANNESBURG - Grilled chicken brand Nandos has announced the termination of its five-year sponsorship of broadcaster Gareth Cliff's Burning Platform show following a racist incident.
Cliff hosted a discussion on politics and the upcoming elections with DA Leader John Steenhuisen and community activist Mudzuli Rakhivhane in which Cliff insinuated that racism was not as big a problem as poor service delivery.
He also went on to say that nobody cared about Rakhivhane's lived experiences of racism as a black person in South Africa.
"I don't think that many people are interested. In fact, the IRR [Institute of Race Relations] has shown us endless reports of people who say that racism is at the bottom of their list of priorities and concerns," Cliff said.
Steenhuisen nodded in agreement with Cliff's statements.
When they try to talk over you and tell you that your experiences as a black woman in South Africa do not matter🤦🏽♀️. Racism is structural and even operates at a municipal level. The literal definition of black lives don’t matter. 💀 pic.twitter.com/i2KcVzjcCd— Mudzuli Rakhivhane (@mudzy_r) October 22, 2021
The video sparked immediate outrage when it made its way to social media, with many calling for Nandos to do something.
Some even called for a boycott of the brand.
l can’t influence anyone to Stop buying Nandos but l can certainly Stop myself from ever buying Nandos!!— Dr Ghost ®️ (@James_StPat999) October 23, 2021
We keep tolerating nonsense but l think, its time.. l am done!!
its sad becoz l actually liked Nandos the chicken bt this thing of Racism, l can’t have that anymore !! pic.twitter.com/dOuYcT62bq
That response by Nandos is pathetic, more like their small chickens nowadays. Am off them shame.....— #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) October 23, 2021
As cute as the Nandos Twitter personality is now was not the time for it. Take racism and your association with it seriously enough for a statement (in the decent light of day) from an executive, not the person running the social media account. Respect us. Abeg! https://t.co/V1z3KsVrq7— Tessa Dooms (@tessie18) October 23, 2021
The brand initially responded with two tweets on Friday.
We do not, and will never, invalidate anyone’s experiences or condone racism in any form. We are taking this serious matter under review. [2/2]— NandosSA (@NandosSA) October 22, 2021
Nandos then posted a statement on Saturday announcing the termination of its sponsorship.
#Nandos JUST IN: Nandos has terminated its sponsorship of Gareth Cliff's Burning Platform following a racist incident. pic.twitter.com/MSrRVplLHX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 23, 2021
