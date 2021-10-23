Streaming issues? Report here
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident

23 October 2021 4:09 PM
by Lungelo Matangira
Tags:
Gareth Cliff
John Steenhuisen
Nandos

Nandos posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Cliff on his show.

JOHANNESBURG - Grilled chicken brand Nandos has announced the termination of its five-year sponsorship of broadcaster Gareth Cliff's Burning Platform show following a racist incident.

Cliff hosted a discussion on politics and the upcoming elections with DA Leader John Steenhuisen and community activist Mudzuli Rakhivhane in which Cliff insinuated that racism was not as big a problem as poor service delivery.

He also went on to say that nobody cared about Rakhivhane's lived experiences of racism as a black person in South Africa.

"I don't think that many people are interested. In fact, the IRR [Institute of Race Relations] has shown us endless reports of people who say that racism is at the bottom of their list of priorities and concerns," Cliff said.

Steenhuisen nodded in agreement with Cliff's statements.

The video sparked immediate outrage when it made its way to social media, with many calling for Nandos to do something.

Some even called for a boycott of the brand.

The brand initially responded with two tweets on Friday.

Nandos then posted a statement on Saturday announcing the termination of its sponsorship.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident




