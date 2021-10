Eskom to implement stage 2 loadshedding from 9pm tonight till Monday morning

Eskom will implement stage 2 loadshedding from 9pm on Saturday until 5am on Monday.

The power utility said this was due to a shortage of generation capacity caused by breakdowns, numerous trips at various power stations, as well as delays in returning units to service.

Read the full statement below:

