Eskom to implement stage 2 loadshedding from 9pm tonight till Monday morning
Eskom will implement stage 2 loadshedding from 9pm on Saturday until 5am on Monday.
The power utility said this was due to a shortage of generation capacity caused by breakdowns, numerous trips at various power stations, as well as delays in returning units to service.
Read the full statement below:
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 23, 2021
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 21:00 tonight until 05:00 on Monday in order to replenish emergency generation reserves for the week ahead pic.twitter.com/A4GcceBSTY
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
More from Local
Gauteng races to get residents vaccinated against COVID-19 to thwart fourth wave
Queues at vaccination sites have dwindled while many people in the province who received their first Pfizer jab have not returned for a second shot.Read More
Could vaccine mandates be inevitable in SA?
WHO regional vaccine advisory & member of the MAC committee on vaccines chairperson Professor Helen Rees talks about vaccine mandates.Read More
Shocking fuel price increase predicted
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about what can motorists do to avoid using too much fuel.Read More
Seminar to train doctors to integrate cannabis products for treatment
Integrative medical doctor and health coach Dr Carmen James says the training has been put together as an online course and a two-day in-person seminar.Read More
Court finds insurance fraudster Nomia Ndlovu guilty on six counts of murder
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says Ndlovu has also been convicted of the attempted murder of her mother.Read More
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele
AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show.Read More
ActionSA loses court bid to have IEC place its name on ballot papers
The court issued the order on Friday after the hearing on Thursday, with reasons to be provided at a later stage.Read More
Engineering strike: R300-milliom lost in wages because of no-work no-pay rule
Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa CEO Lucio Trentini says the industry has lost about R600-million.Read More
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean?
Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange.Read More