The Jukebox
Latest Local
Eskom to implement stage 2 loadshedding from 9pm tonight till Monday morning The power utility says due to a shortage of generation capacity. 23 October 2021 7:08 PM
Gauteng races to get residents vaccinated against COVID-19 to thwart fourth wave Queues at vaccination sites have dwindled while many people in the province who received their first Pfizer jab have not returned... 23 October 2021 2:16 PM
Could vaccine mandates be inevitable in SA? WHO regional vaccine advisory & member of the MAC committee on vaccines chairperson Professor Helen Rees talks about vaccine manda... 23 October 2021 9:39 AM
Herman Mashaba adamant 'ActionSA never made a mistake' Nickolaus Bauer speaks to ActionSA president Herman Mashaba following the Electoral Courts' dismissal of their ballot paper challe... 23 October 2021 7:45 AM
Mkhwebane finds maladministration in Sassa food parcel procurement Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze weighs in on the different reports by the Public Protector's office regarding service deliv... 22 October 2021 4:37 PM
ActionSA loses court bid to have IEC place its name on ballot papers The court issued the order on Friday after the hearing on Thursday, with reasons to be provided at a later stage. 22 October 2021 1:54 PM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nandos posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
WATCH: Mila Kunis shares her 'greatest parenting fails' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2021 9:35 AM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
It hurt when our concerts in Germany were cancelled because of COVID-19 - Pumeza The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unpulgged that for the solo concert at the Roodepoort Theatre she is also going to do Spani... 22 October 2021 2:59 PM
When do jokes move from being funny to being offensive in stand-up comedy? Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion on the controversial stand-up comedy show by Dave Chappelle. 22 October 2021 11:53 AM
WATCH: Mila Kunis shares her 'greatest parenting fails' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2021 9:35 AM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
Eskom to implement stage 2 loadshedding from 9pm tonight till Monday morning

23 October 2021 7:08 PM
by Zanele Zama
Eskom
#LoadShedding
stage 2

The power utility says due to a shortage of generation capacity.

Eskom will implement stage 2 loadshedding from 9pm on Saturday until 5am on Monday.

The power utility said this was due to a shortage of generation capacity caused by breakdowns, numerous trips at various power stations, as well as delays in returning units to service.

Read the full statement below:




Gauteng races to get residents vaccinated against COVID-19 to thwart fourth wave

23 October 2021 2:16 PM

Queues at vaccination sites have dwindled while many people in the province who received their first Pfizer jab have not returned for a second shot.

Could vaccine mandates be inevitable in SA?

23 October 2021 9:39 AM

WHO regional vaccine advisory & member of the MAC committee on vaccines chairperson Professor Helen Rees talks about vaccine mandates.

Shocking fuel price increase predicted

23 October 2021 8:54 AM

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about what can motorists do to avoid using too much fuel.

Seminar to train doctors to integrate cannabis products for treatment

22 October 2021 5:24 PM

Integrative medical doctor and health coach Dr Carmen James says the training has been put together as an online course and a two-day in-person seminar.

Court finds insurance fraudster Nomia Ndlovu guilty on six counts of murder

22 October 2021 4:19 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says Ndlovu has also been convicted of the attempted murder of her mother.

I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele

22 October 2021 3:00 PM

AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show.

ActionSA loses court bid to have IEC place its name on ballot papers

22 October 2021 1:54 PM

The court issued the order on Friday after the hearing on Thursday, with reasons to be provided at a later stage.

Engineering strike: R300-milliom lost in wages because of no-work no-pay rule

22 October 2021 1:23 PM

Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa CEO Lucio Trentini says the industry has lost about R600-million.

SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean?

21 October 2021 8:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange.

Dominance of Takealot among issues to be investigated by Competition Commission

21 October 2021 6:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to James Hodge about the Competition Commission's online market inquiry - public hearings set for November.

