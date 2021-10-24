Understanding the benefits of Ozone therapy





Ozone therapy is said to be an alternative medicine practice that uses ozone gas to fight disease.

Practitioners of ozone therapy use gas or liquid forms of ozone to treat medical conditions and as a topical disinfectant.

Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer, Salvagente founder Chris Porter says Ozone itself is just an activated form of oxygen.

What happens is you have a normal oxygen molecule that uses a high voltage to split a normal oxygen molecule which then attaches to an additional oxygen molecule forming Ozone. Chris Porter, Founder - Salvagente

South Africa is one of the largest markets of Ozone therapy. In South Africa is was introduced around 16 years ago. Chris Porter, Founder - Salvagente

