Things to do when changing jobs to guard your financial security





New data from Lean In and McKinsey & Company has found that 1 in 3 women have considered changing or leaving their jobs in the past year.

Certified financial planner Paul Roelefse says when you move from one job to the next there are some important things to attend to before leaving your current job that will guard your financial security.

You should try and keep your retirement fund in place and not be tempted to dip into it because the only benefactor there would be SARS. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

You would want to hold on to your medical aid when you change jobs and the big reason why is you cant break the continuity of your membership. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

