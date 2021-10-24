We've hit a new low if we police people's facial expressions - John Steenhuisen





Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen say he did not ''smirk'' during Gareth Cliff's Burning Platform show.

During the discussion with Steenhuisen and community activist Mudzuli Rakhivhane, Cliff insinuated that racism was not as big a problem as poor service delivery.

He also went on to say that nobody cared about Rakhivhane's lived experiences of racism as a black person in South Africa.

Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer, Steenhuisen says he was there to talk about service delivery and not the interaction between Mudzuli and Cliff.

Are we policing people's expressions in South Africa, I find it very odd this whole situation. It's like blaming a passenger in a taxi because the taxi driver jumped a stop sign and had an accident. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

What Gareth did with another guest is his business. I was there to talk about service delivery and that is what I did. When we start to police other people's facial expressions, I think we are starting to hit a new low in South Africa. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

RELATED: Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident

I don't negate anybody's lived experiences. The lived experience of all South Africans has to be our concern. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

Nicklolaus is way too easy on John here. I needed more clarity, leaves me with more questions *sigh*. John should be mighty happy with how this interview went... — Zaheer Hamdulay (@zhamdulay) October 24, 2021

I’m listening to John now and all he’s saying is that he doesn’t care about the lived experiences of the majority of black people in SA. He lost an opportunity to call Gareth out!!! Instead he had a smirk that told all of that he was enjoying what Gareth was saying!!! — Josiah (@Josloddy) October 24, 2021

He dodged this question but chose to be emotional. I give up. — Lunga (@Lunga_26) October 24, 2021

Listen to the full interview below: