Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic





It has indeed been an epic week for cyclists taking part in the Cape Epic.

Matt Beers and his French partner, Jordan Sarrou beat the other cyclists and extreme weather to become the first overall Cape Epic winner since 2012.

Beers and Sarrou finished the race in a time of 25:17:28.2, putting them nearly nine minutes ahead of the German BULLS 2 team, who finished second.

Bruce Whitfield spoke to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas at the start of the Cape Epic race.

It has been really great, there has been a lot of disruptions in and around live sports events. To actually have the taking place and seeing the riders heading out and seeing them working hard to complete those stages is incredibly satisfying. Mtunzi Jonas, Head of sponsorship - Absa

We've got a 15-year partnership which places us as one of the longest standing sponsorship relationships. Mtunzi Jonas, Head of sponsorship - Absa

Here is the full interview with Jonas:

Absa's Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn says the race is about showing the beauty of South Africa and South Africa as a business destination.

It's about leaving a legacy and I think it was founded on that to showcase South African beauty. Michael Flinn, Managing director - Absa Cape Epic

Meanwhile, Cycle Lab founder and cycling expert Andrew McLean says business is booming.

The average price would come out to an average of R90,000 to R100,000. There would be bikes on the line for over R200,000. The less there is on the bike the more expensive it is. Andrew McLean, Cycling expert and founder - Cycle Lab

In a bizarre kind of way, Covid did cycling and gold for that matter a huge favour. We are a cycling industry built on the back of events and what better event to have done the Tour de France of mountain biking. Andrew McLean, Cycling expert and founder - Cycle Lab

Listen to the full interviews below: