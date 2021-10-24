Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We have hit a new low if we police people's facial expressions- John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuusen talks about his childhood, political career and the recent discussion he had with Gare... 24 October 2021 9:46 AM
Things to do when changing jobs to guard your financial security Certified financial planner Paul Roelefse says you need to keep your retirement fund intact. 24 October 2021 8:47 AM
Understanding the benefits of Ozone therapy Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Salvagente founder Chris Porter about Ozone therapy about what it is. 24 October 2021 8:12 AM
View all Local
Herman Mashaba adamant 'ActionSA never made a mistake' Nickolaus Bauer speaks to ActionSA president Herman Mashaba following the Electoral Courts' dismissal of their ballot paper challe... 23 October 2021 7:45 AM
Mkhwebane finds maladministration in Sassa food parcel procurement Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze weighs in on the different reports by the Public Protector's office regarding service deliv... 22 October 2021 4:37 PM
ActionSA loses court bid to have IEC place its name on ballot papers The court issued the order on Friday after the hearing on Thursday, with reasons to be provided at a later stage. 22 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Politics
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all Business
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nandos posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
WATCH: Mila Kunis shares her 'greatest parenting fails' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2021 9:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
View all Sport
It hurt when our concerts in Germany were cancelled because of COVID-19 - Pumeza The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unpulgged that for the solo concert at the Roodepoort Theatre she is also going to do Spani... 22 October 2021 2:59 PM
When do jokes move from being funny to being offensive in stand-up comedy? Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion on the controversial stand-up comedy show by Dave Chappelle. 22 October 2021 11:53 AM
WATCH: Mila Kunis shares her 'greatest parenting fails' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2021 9:35 AM
View all Entertainment
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
View all World
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
View all Africa
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic

24 October 2021 5:43 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Absa Cape Epic
Mountain Bike
cape epic 2021

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder and cycling expert Andrew McLean.

It has indeed been an epic week for cyclists taking part in the Cape Epic.

Matt Beers and his French partner, Jordan Sarrou beat the other cyclists and extreme weather to become the first overall Cape Epic winner since 2012.

Beers and Sarrou finished the race in a time of 25:17:28.2, putting them nearly nine minutes ahead of the German BULLS 2 team, who finished second.

Bruce Whitfield spoke to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas at the start of the Cape Epic race.

It has been really great, there has been a lot of disruptions in and around live sports events. To actually have the taking place and seeing the riders heading out and seeing them working hard to complete those stages is incredibly satisfying.

Mtunzi Jonas, Head of sponsorship - Absa  

We've got a 15-year partnership which places us as one of the longest standing sponsorship relationships.

Mtunzi Jonas, Head of sponsorship - Absa  

Here is the full interview with Jonas:

Absa's Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn says the race is about showing the beauty of South Africa and South Africa as a business destination.

It's about leaving a legacy and I think it was founded on that to showcase South African beauty.

Michael Flinn, Managing director - Absa Cape Epic

Meanwhile, Cycle Lab founder and cycling expert Andrew McLean says business is booming.

The average price would come out to an average of R90,000 to R100,000. There would be bikes on the line for over R200,000. The less there is on the bike the more expensive it is.

Andrew McLean, Cycling expert and founder - Cycle Lab

In a bizarre kind of way, Covid did cycling and gold for that matter a huge favour. We are a cycling industry built on the back of events and what better event to have done the Tour de France of mountain biking.

Andrew McLean, Cycling expert and founder - Cycle Lab

Listen to the full interviews below:




24 October 2021 5:43 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Absa Cape Epic
Mountain Bike
cape epic 2021

More from Sport

Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair

20 October 2021 8:04 PM

The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium

12 October 2021 1:05 PM

Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators

11 October 2021 7:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller

5 October 2021 10:56 AM

Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players receiving money on the field.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health

4 October 2021 5:22 PM

John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu

16 September 2021 3:08 PM

Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a lot of work went into training and preparation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate

10 September 2021 5:40 PM

Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because few qualified according to the rules of the game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal

8 September 2021 5:20 PM

John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League

6 September 2021 11:34 AM

The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament and will be heading to Cairo in hopes of being the first African women club champions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics

1 September 2021 4:44 PM

The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent basis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We have hit a new low if we police people's facial expressions- John Steenhuisen

Local Politics

Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident

Lifestyle

Eskom to implement stage 2 loadshedding from 9pm tonight till Monday morning

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC to investigate claims of candidate list tampering in KZN - Mabuza

24 October 2021 4:24 PM

Namibia halts use of Sputnik jabs after Sahpra HIV fears

24 October 2021 3:14 PM

Seven dead, five wounded in Kagiso shooting

24 October 2021 2:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA