'If you suspect someone has been kidnapped, report matter to police immediately'
As the kidnapping drama of the four Polokwane brothers enters its sixth day, 702 Breakfast shines the spotlight on the spate of kidnappings in South Africa.
The Moti family is living in anguish after the four boys aged between 6 and 15, were abducted on the R37 on Wednesday morning.
Bongani Bingwa chats to TSU International head of kidnapping, hostage survival and extortion Herman Bosman to reflect on the high numbers of kidnapping in South Africa.
Historically, kidnappings were not typically a South African crime. But since 2010, over 2,000 cases were documented and since 2019, over 6,500 cases were documented. Children are not only kidnapped for ransom, but for other serious crimes.Herman Bosman, head of kidnapping, hostage survival and extortion - TSU International
Children are increasingly becoming a target. Its not only kids from high profile families, I have had children from across the spectrum taken as well. It is important to know that you must report a person missing and suspected of being kidnapped as soon as possible. There is no 24 hour or any time period you need to wait.Herman Bosman, head of kidnapping, hostage survival and extortion - TSU International
Listen below to the full conversation:
