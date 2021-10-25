'Nando's error was to trivialise what happened on Gareth Cliff's show'





Following a racist incident, grilled chicken brand Nando's has announced the termination of its five-year sponsorship of broadcaster Gareth Cliff's Burning Platform show.

Cliff hosted a discussion on politics and the upcoming elections with DA Leader John Steenhuisen and community activist Mudzuli Rakhivhane in which Cliff insinuated that racism was not as big a problem as poor service delivery.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Marketing and communications strategist Clive Simpkins to reflect on Nandos terminating the sponsorship.

The single most dangerous brand ambassadorship is having someone to represent your brand but they are not a full time employee. That is the highest risk to expose to your brand as if that person did what Gareth did, it has a massive impact on your business as it has. Clive Simpkins, Marketing and communications strategist

He adds that Nandos has mocked and taken digs at politicians in many of their campaigns.

Even in their response, their big error is that they trivialised what had happened. They could have put out something that says we are as upset as you are. Clive Simpkins, Marketing and communications strategist

