DA and ANC had a chance to govern Tshwane and they failed - EFF





With six days to go to the local government elections, the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) is protesting outside the City of Tshwane.

The protest comes after a stand-off with the municipality over the implementation of a wage agreement and the once-off benchmarking payments.

Tshwane residents say the political battle over the control of the city is impacting negatively on service delivery and some parts of Tshwane have been without water for some time.

Broadcasting live from the Tshwane House, Clement Manyathela speaks to various political parties about why they should be voted into power.

Last year we took over the City, there was a R4.3billion deficit. Every time what we need to do was to rebuild the City. We keep on taking over a city in crisis. Randall Williams, DA Tshwane Mayoral candidate

The DA has rundown the city. We are going to get the best skills for the City, people with the correct prerequisites. We are going to make sure that the R1billion fruits and veg market that has been rundown by the City, we make sure we revamp it and bring back all the buyers. Aaron Maluleke, Tshwane Deputy Regional Chairperson - ANC

The DA and ANC have had the opportunity to govern Tshwane and have failed. They are currently pointing fingers at each other. We as the EFF know that the residents of Tshwane are crying about service delivery. Carol Bibi Mnisi, Tshwane regional command team member and organiser - EFF in Tshwane

