Eskom apologises for load shedding, City Power backtracks and will now cut power
After telling Johannesburg residents that City Power would not implement load shedding, the power utility on Monday said it had agreed with Eskom and it would now also implement load shedding.
Elsewhere, Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer apologised to South Africans for the recent bouts of power cuts.
Eskom on Monday held a briefing on the state of the power system.
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze, City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke and News24 journalist Kyle Cowan to weigh in on the spate of power cuts in South Africa.
Eskom management has said that the utility had a number of breakdowns and that they had to make use of extensive emergency reserves like water and diesel.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Maluleke says CityPower has not made a u-turn on load shedding and the challenge to the system is much more severe at a national level.
Engagements are continuing with Eskom on how we can find a way to compensate the city of Johannesburg on the additional capacity that has been added onto the grid.Nancy Maluleke, Chief operating officer - City Power
News24 released an article about an investigation into Eskom's dealings during Matshela Koko's tenure.
Cowan says the Eskom in 2021 is in a far worse position than it was five or six years ago.
It is important to try and understand what happened at Eskom during the state capture years and under Koko which has led to why Eskom is struggling and why it doesn't have enough money to fix those problems now.Kyle Cowan, Journalist - News24
Listen below to Ndenze's report:
Listen below to Maluleke's interview:
Listen below to Cowen's interview:
