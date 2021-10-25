We are ready for matric exams and there will be no paper leaks - Panyaza Lesufi





With matric class of 2021 just two days away from the start of the final matric examinations - the first paper coming on Wednesday - the Gauteng Department of Education says it is ready and for everything to run smoothly.

The province has seen an increase in the number of candidates this year.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has more.

We are ready. It's a logistical nightmare if you add Covid protocols and the state we are in now, it becomes a difficult mandate to execute. Normally it takes almost 18 months to prepare for matric exams, the setting of the question papers, the printing, the storage, evaluation of whether the questions are relevant and also whether the questions are not difficult or abnormally heavy for learners. It's a tedious process but come Wednesday we are ready to unleash our readyness. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

What are issues that are worrisome?

The protocols. Normally we use halls, now we have to confine it to 30 per person so it means that we need to have huge space in terms of capacity in our schools. Remember when Garde 12s write exams it does not mean other grades must not come to school. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

On the issue of exam paper leaks, it is rare, we had a problem last year after almost six to seven years where we didn't have a leak. At least we have established where the leak was and we've put systems in place in terms of additional CCTV cameras, retrieving phones from all our staff members that are working during that period. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

The papers are now printed so we don't anticipate those leaks because they normally happen when we print the papers. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

