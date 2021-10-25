We are ready for matric exams and there will be no paper leaks - Panyaza Lesufi
With matric class of 2021 just two days away from the start of the final matric examinations - the first paper coming on Wednesday - the Gauteng Department of Education says it is ready and for everything to run smoothly.
The province has seen an increase in the number of candidates this year.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has more.
We are ready. It's a logistical nightmare if you add Covid protocols and the state we are in now, it becomes a difficult mandate to execute. Normally it takes almost 18 months to prepare for matric exams, the setting of the question papers, the printing, the storage, evaluation of whether the questions are relevant and also whether the questions are not difficult or abnormally heavy for learners. It's a tedious process but come Wednesday we are ready to unleash our readyness.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
It's a tedious process but come Wednesday we are ready to unleash our readiness.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
What are issues that are worrisome?
The protocols. Normally we use halls, now we have to confine it to 30 per person so it means that we need to have huge space in terms of capacity in our schools. Remember when Garde 12s write exams it does not mean other grades must not come to school.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
On the issue of exam paper leaks, it is rare, we had a problem last year after almost six to seven years where we didn't have a leak. At least we have established where the leak was and we've put systems in place in terms of additional CCTV cameras, retrieving phones from all our staff members that are working during that period.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
The papers are now printed so we don't anticipate those leaks because they normally happen when we print the papers.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Eskom power cuts to start at 6pm instead of 9pm as previously stated
The power utility said this was due to Kusile and Matimba power stations losing a combined 1,300 megawatts after their units tripped.Read More
Attacks on trucks: 'People upset about service delivery and foreign drivers'
Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly gives an update on the situation on the N4 next to the Kanyamazane in Nelspruit.Read More
City Power technicians on high alert after inclement weather warning
The utility says during thunderstorms trees get uprooted, falling on power lines and disrupting power supply.Read More
'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC'
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefolaro reports from the North West about the water situation and the activities ahead of the local govt elections.Read More
Eskom apologises for load shedding, City Power backtracks and will now cut power
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze, City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke and News24 journalist Kyle Cowan to weigh in on the spate of power cuts in South Africa.Read More
DA and ANC had a chance to govern Tshwane and they failed - EFF
Clement Manyathela speaks to members of the DA, EFF and ANC on why they should be voted into power in the City of Tshwane.Read More
'Nando's error was to trivialise what happened on Gareth Cliff's show'
Marketing and communications strategist Clive Simpkins reflects on Nando's terminating the sponsorship.Read More
'If you suspect someone has been kidnapped, report matter to police immediately'
TSU International kidnapping, hostage survival and extortion head Herman Bosman reflects on spate in kidnappings in SA.Read More
We've hit a new low if we police people's facial expressions - John Steenhuisen
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen talks about his childhood, political career and the recent discussion he had with Gareth Cliff.Read More