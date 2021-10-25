Find out who is your ward candidate with My Candidate tool
As days draw closer to the local government elections, Open Cities Lab, a non-profit open and non-partisan organisation has developed the My Candidate portal in the run-up to the 1 November polls.
The portal is a collaboration between Richard Gevers (Open Cities Lab leader), Matthew Adendorff (head of Data Science at Open Cities Lab), Adi Eyal and JD Bothma (from OpenUp), Paul Berkowitz (who wrangled data from the IEC), and Jodi Allemeier.
Azania Mosaka speaks to Third Republic director Paul Berkowitz about the tool.
RELATED: 'We have to learn how to make the coalition system work for the people'
We cleaned the data and we tweeted about it through the company account and said here is the file is you want to search what is going on in your ward.Paul Berkowitz, Director - Third Republic
If you click on the candidate's name it will take you to a quick google search which may or may not be useful. It will give you hopefully that candidate's social media accounts or online presence.Paul Berkowitz, Director - Third Republic
It will also show you, candidate by candidate, how many wards they are contesting.Paul Berkowitz, Director - Third Republic
Here is the link to check the candidates.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC'
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefolaro reports from the North West about the water situation and the activities ahead of the local govt elections.Read More
Eskom apologises for load shedding, City Power backtracks and will now cut power
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze, City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke and News24 journalist Kyle Cowan to weigh in on the spate of power cuts in South Africa.Read More
DA and ANC had a chance to govern Tshwane and they failed - EFF
Clement Manyathela speaks to members of the DA, EFF and ANC on why they should be voted into power in the City of Tshwane.Read More
'Nando's error was to trivialise what happened on Gareth Cliff's show'
Marketing and communications strategist Clive Simpkins reflects on Nando's terminating the sponsorship.Read More
We've hit a new low if we police people's facial expressions - John Steenhuisen
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen talks about his childhood, political career and the recent discussion he had with Gareth Cliff.Read More
Herman Mashaba adamant 'ActionSA never made a mistake'
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to ActionSA president Herman Mashaba following the Electoral Courts' dismissal of their ballot paper challenge.Read More
Mkhwebane finds maladministration in Sassa food parcel procurement
Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze weighs in on the different reports by the Public Protector's office regarding service delivery and governance.Read More
ActionSA loses court bid to have IEC place its name on ballot papers
The court issued the order on Friday after the hearing on Thursday, with reasons to be provided at a later stage.Read More
'Small political parties have kingmaker power in municipal elections'
Ray White speaks to political analyst Susan Booysen about the power of small political parties in the upcoming local government elections.Read More