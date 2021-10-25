Find out who is your ward candidate with My Candidate tool





As days draw closer to the local government elections, Open Cities Lab, a non-profit open and non-partisan organisation has developed the My Candidate portal in the run-up to the 1 November polls.

The portal is a collaboration between Richard Gevers (Open Cities Lab leader), Matthew Adendorff (head of Data Science at Open Cities Lab), Adi Eyal and JD Bothma (from OpenUp), Paul Berkowitz (who wrangled data from the IEC), and Jodi Allemeier.

Azania Mosaka speaks to Third Republic director Paul Berkowitz about the tool.

We cleaned the data and we tweeted about it through the company account and said here is the file is you want to search what is going on in your ward. Paul Berkowitz, Director - Third Republic

If you click on the candidate's name it will take you to a quick google search which may or may not be useful. It will give you hopefully that candidate's social media accounts or online presence. Paul Berkowitz, Director - Third Republic

It will also show you, candidate by candidate, how many wards they are contesting. Paul Berkowitz, Director - Third Republic

Here is the link to check the candidates.

