Eskom coal suppliers Exxaro, Seriti Resources to build solar plants at its mines





Eskom has signed a deal with coal suppliers Exxaro and Seriti Resources that will see them build renewable energy projects at their operations.

Exxaro and Seriti supply more than 80% of Eskom’s coal.

© arturnyk/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke (scroll up to listen).

There will still be a need for coal… We will continue mining coal… Mike Teke, CEO - Seriti Resources

We’re going to set up a [renewable] subsidiary… Mike Teke, CEO - Seriti Resources

If we were to shut all the coal-fired power stations tomorrow… what would happen to the country? … This country will see trouble… Mike Teke, CEO - Seriti Resources

