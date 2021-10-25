Eskom coal suppliers Exxaro, Seriti Resources to build solar plants at its mines
Eskom has signed a deal with coal suppliers Exxaro and Seriti Resources that will see them build renewable energy projects at their operations.
Exxaro and Seriti supply more than 80% of Eskom’s coal.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke (scroll up to listen).
There will still be a need for coal… We will continue mining coal…Mike Teke, CEO - Seriti Resources
We’re going to set up a [renewable] subsidiary…Mike Teke, CEO - Seriti Resources
If we were to shut all the coal-fired power stations tomorrow… what would happen to the country? … This country will see trouble…Mike Teke, CEO - Seriti Resources
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom coal suppliers Exxaro, Seriti Resources to build solar plants at its mines
