The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Eskom coal suppliers Exxaro, Seriti Resources to build solar plants at its mines

25 October 2021 6:21 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
The Money Show
Renewable energy
Bruce Whitfield
Exxaro
Mike Teke
Coal
Jan Oberholzer
solar
Seriti Resources

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke.

Eskom has signed a deal with coal suppliers Exxaro and Seriti Resources that will see them build renewable energy projects at their operations.

Exxaro and Seriti supply more than 80% of Eskom’s coal.

© arturnyk/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke (scroll up to listen).

There will still be a need for coal… We will continue mining coal…

Mike Teke, CEO - Seriti Resources

We’re going to set up a [renewable] subsidiary…

Mike Teke, CEO - Seriti Resources

If we were to shut all the coal-fired power stations tomorrow… what would happen to the country? … This country will see trouble…

Mike Teke, CEO - Seriti Resources

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom coal suppliers Exxaro, Seriti Resources to build solar plants at its mines




