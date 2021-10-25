'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC'





Is water going to be the deal-breaker for voters in Mahikeng in the North West during these local government elections?

Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo is in Mahikeng and says residents have not had water for weeks.

Earlier today we had a press conference by the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo and he mentioned that were in arrears had committed to making payments. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Residents in Mahikeng and surrounding arrears has said that one of the biggest problems that they experience is that even when the water returns, the quality of it is actually very bad. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The sentiment of the people we spoke to is that political parties are not going to save them from this situation. They say they are disappointed in the ANC that has been ruling in the area for the longest time. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

