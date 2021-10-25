City Power technicians on high alert after inclement weather warning





City Power is aware of the warning issued by the South African weather service. The inclement weather has been predicted for Monday afternoon going into the evening.

City Power says technicians are on high alert to attend to power outages, including those that are weather-related.

The utility says during thunderstorms trees get uprooted, falling on power lines and disrupting power supply

City Power is aware of the warning issued by South African weather service.👇^GR pic.twitter.com/MEJkUy6RSn — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) October 25, 2021

⛈️Late morning satellite image (25 October 2021). Thunderstorm activity observed over northern parts of GP, Highveld of Mpumalanga, northern FS and western NW province. Severe storms possible over the central interior from this afternoon spreading eastwards during this evening. pic.twitter.com/P1TTIbg8mc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 25, 2021