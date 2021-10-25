City Power technicians on high alert after inclement weather warning
City Power is aware of the warning issued by the South African weather service. The inclement weather has been predicted for Monday afternoon going into the evening.
City Power says technicians are on high alert to attend to power outages, including those that are weather-related.
The utility says during thunderstorms trees get uprooted, falling on power lines and disrupting power supply
#JoburgUpdates— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) October 25, 2021
City Power is aware of the warning issued by South African weather service.👇^GR pic.twitter.com/MEJkUy6RSn
⛈️Late morning satellite image (25 October 2021). Thunderstorm activity observed over northern parts of GP, Highveld of Mpumalanga, northern FS and western NW province. Severe storms possible over the central interior from this afternoon spreading eastwards during this evening. pic.twitter.com/P1TTIbg8mc— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 25, 2021
More from Local
Eskom power cuts to start at 6pm instead of 9pm as previously stated
The power utility said this was due to Kusile and Matimba power stations losing a combined 1,300 megawatts after their units tripped.Read More
Attacks on trucks: 'People upset about service delivery and foreign drivers'
Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly gives an update on the situation on the N4 next to the Kanyamazane in Nelspruit.Read More
'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC'
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefolaro reports from the North West about the water situation and the activities ahead of the local govt elections.Read More
We are ready for matric exams and there will be no paper leaks - Panyaza Lesufi
The Gauteng Education MEC says they have to confine an exam hall to 30 per person so it means that they need to have huge space in terms of capacity in the schools.Read More
Eskom apologises for load shedding, City Power backtracks and will now cut power
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze, City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke and News24 journalist Kyle Cowan to weigh in on the spate of power cuts in South Africa.Read More
DA and ANC had a chance to govern Tshwane and they failed - EFF
Clement Manyathela speaks to members of the DA, EFF and ANC on why they should be voted into power in the City of Tshwane.Read More
'Nando's error was to trivialise what happened on Gareth Cliff's show'
Marketing and communications strategist Clive Simpkins reflects on Nando's terminating the sponsorship.Read More
'If you suspect someone has been kidnapped, report matter to police immediately'
TSU International kidnapping, hostage survival and extortion head Herman Bosman reflects on spate in kidnappings in SA.Read More
We've hit a new low if we police people's facial expressions - John Steenhuisen
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen talks about his childhood, political career and the recent discussion he had with Gareth Cliff.Read More