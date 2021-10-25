Attacks on trucks: 'People upset about service delivery and foreign drivers'
Severa trucks were set alight on Monday night the N4 next to the Kanyamazane entrance towards Matsulu as service delivery protests erupted in the area.
Speaking to John Perlman, CEO of Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly gives an update.
Several trucks were set alight on the N4 direction Nelspruit last night. The road from Nelspruit to Kaapmuiden has been closed.#CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/nmibRu6Kyr— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 25, 2021
These attacks on trucks have nothing to do with trucking, is about people being upset about service delivery either not being rendered or being given to people that they didn't want it to be given to.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
And then today, it's around foreign drivers again so we have a group of people stopping trucks, not allowing trucks to move on the public roads of South Africa and pulling drivers out and acting as the police and the employment mandated authority.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
This is still the same story where when people are unhappy with something, they take it out on trucks.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
Listen to the full interview below:
