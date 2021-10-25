Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Eskom power cuts to start at 6pm instead of 9pm as previously stated The power utility said this was due to Kusile and Matimba power stations losing a combined 1,300 megawatts after their units tripp... 25 October 2021 5:57 PM
Attacks on trucks: 'People upset about service delivery and foreign drivers' Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly gives an update on the situation on the N4 next to the Kanyamazane in Nelspruit. 25 October 2021 5:17 PM
City Power technicians on high alert after inclement weather warning The utility says during thunderstorms trees get uprooted, falling on power lines and disrupting power supply. 25 October 2021 4:30 PM
'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC' Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefolaro reports from the North West about the water situation and the activities ahead of the... 25 October 2021 4:30 PM
Find out who is your ward candidate with My Candidate tool Azania Mosaka speaks to Third Republic director Paul Berkowitz about how the tool works and why they developed it. 25 October 2021 3:38 PM
Eskom apologises for load shedding, City Power backtracks and will now cut power Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze, City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke and News24 journa... 25 October 2021 12:59 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolau of Aspen Pharmacare. 25 October 2021 6:35 PM
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes biting daughter's toenails goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 October 2021 8:21 AM
Mom listening to dead son's heart transplanted in new person, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 October 2021 8:20 AM
It hurt when our concerts in Germany were cancelled because of COVID-19 - Pumeza The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unpulgged that for the solo concert at the Roodepoort Theatre she is also going to do Spani... 22 October 2021 2:59 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Ian Mann
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Gateways Business Consultants
Social Chemistry
Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection by Marissa King.

King is Professor of Organizational Behaviour at the Yale School of Management, where she developed and teaches a popular course entitled Managing Strategic Networks.

© milkos/123rf.com

The reason why people don’t find their next job from their close friends… is because their close friends know the same things they do…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

… 138 studies examining personalities… came up with a stunning conclusion: extroversion has very little to do with what your network looks like…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

You have to have some sort of network… Loneliness is the seventh biggest cause of premature death in the United States… Connecting is hard…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

... five really good studies… found that others like us more than we know… The virtual world made things very hard…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Sitting next to people at work is a stronger predictor of friendship than a common religion, being of the same age, having similar hobbies, or your marital status…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description by Penguin Random House:

Yale professor Marissa King shows how anyone can build more meaningful and productive relationships based on insights from neuroscience, psychology, and network analytics.

Conventional wisdom says it’s the size of your network that matters, but social science research has proven there is more to it.

King explains that the quality and structure of our relationships has the greatest impact on our personal and professional lives.

As she shows, there are three basic types of networks, so readers can see the role they are already playing: Expansionist, Broker, or Convener.

This network decoder enables readers to own their network style and modify it for better alignment with their life plans and values.

High-quality connections in your social network strongly predict cognitive functioning, emotional resilience, and satisfaction at work.

A well-structured network is likely to boost the quality of your ideas, as well as your pay.

Beyond the office, social connections are the lifeblood of our health and happiness.

The compiled results from dozens of previous studies found that our social relationships have an effect on our likelihood of dying prematurely — equivalent to obesity or smoking.

Rich stories of Expansionists like Vernon Jordan, Brokers like Yo-Yo Ma, and Conveners like Anna Wintour, as well as personal experiences from King’s own world of connections, inform this warm, engaging, revelatory investigation into some of the most consequential decisions we can make about the trajectory of our lives.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness




