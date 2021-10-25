Eskom power cuts to start at 6pm instead of 9pm as previously stated
Power utility Eskom said on Monday that power cuts will kick in at 6pm instead of 9pm as previously stated.
READ: City Power technicians on high alert after inclement weather warning
Eskom said this was due to Kusile and Matimba power stations losing a combined 1,300 megawatts after their units tripped.
#Stage2 #loadshedding will be implemented now at 18:00, instead of at 21:00 as previously communicated. Unit 1 of Kusile & Matimba Unit 5 tripped, taking 1300MW of the grid. Loadshedding will continue as previously communicated. An update will be issued should the need arise— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 25, 2021
