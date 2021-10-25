Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines
Aspen Pharmacare has launched one of the largest production lines of anaesthetics in Africa.
The company is a contract manufacturer of Covid-19 vaccines for Johnson & Johnson.
The value of shares in Aspen has more than doubled over the past year.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development at Aspen Pharmacare (scroll up to listen).
We are looking by February next year to expand capacity to… 450 million doses of vaccine.Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare
It’s off the back of South Africa’s single-biggest pharmaceutical investment ever… It turns Gqeberha into one of the largest manufacturing sites of anaesthetics globally…Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare
… 95% or more will be for export… Right now, we are importing all these products…Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare
Aspen is looking to expand its vaccine capabilities… It’s a travesty that we’re importing glass vials, rubber stoppers…Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare
Why invest in Gqeberha? … We’re quite happy with the infrastructure…Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/covid_drugs.html?sti=nqk8lawsv9sd6j33gz|&mediapopup=143122635
More from Business
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.Read More
Eskom coal suppliers Exxaro, Seriti Resources to build solar plants at its mines
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke.Read More
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident
Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show.Read More
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes.Read More
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself
Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money ShowRead More
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean?
Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange.Read More
'Local government is extensively broken, yet key to our economic development'
The Money Show talks fixing our dysfunctional municipalities with the Bureau for Economic Research's Prof. Johann Kirsten.Read More
Dominance of Takealot among issues to be investigated by Competition Commission
Bruce Whitfield talks to James Hodge about the Competition Commission's online market inquiry - public hearings set for November.Read More
Seifsa says wage agreement reached with striking Numsa steel sector workers
The strike by workers affiliated to Numsa entered its third week, with the union demanding an 8% salary hike.Read More