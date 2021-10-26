Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Tuesday until Saturday morning - Eskom
Eskom on Tuesday said Stage 2 power cuts will start at 9am on Tuesday and continue until Saturday.
The power utility cited that the power cuts were due to a shortage of generation capacity.
RELATED: Eskom apologises for load shedding, City Power backtracks and will now cut power
In a statement the utility said further delays in returning other units to service have exacerbated capacity constraints.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 26, 2021
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 09:00 on Tuesday until 05:00 on Saturday pic.twitter.com/CBYXQsyKAv
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
