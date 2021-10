Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Tuesday until Saturday morning - Eskom

Eskom on Tuesday said Stage 2 power cuts will start at 9am on Tuesday and continue until Saturday.

The power utility cited that the power cuts were due to a shortage of generation capacity.

In a statement the utility said further delays in returning other units to service have exacerbated capacity constraints.

Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 09:00 on Tuesday until 05:00 on Saturday pic.twitter.com/CBYXQsyKAv — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 26, 2021