Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution'





On Monday, Sudan's security forces detained civilian leaders, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The two sides have shared power in the East African country since the ousting of the autocratic president Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir more than two years ago.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has also declared a state of emergency.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah to give an update on what is happening in the East African country.

Since the coup was announced, many people have taken to the streets in the defense of what they call their revolution. Reports are that about eight people have died and 140 are injured. Andy Atta-Asamoah, Senior analyst - Institute for Security Studies

