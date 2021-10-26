Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution'
On Monday, Sudan's security forces detained civilian leaders, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
The two sides have shared power in the East African country since the ousting of the autocratic president Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir more than two years ago.
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has also declared a state of emergency.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah to give an update on what is happening in the East African country.
Since the coup was announced, many people have taken to the streets in the defense of what they call their revolution. Reports are that about eight people have died and 140 are injured.Andy Atta-Asamoah, Senior analyst - Institute for Security Studies
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/sudan_flag.html
More from Politics
It is in public interest that Reserve Bank is held accountable - Sipho Pityana
The former Busa president says the regulator acted unlawfully in blocking his appointment as Absa chairperson.Read More
'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC'
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefolaro reports from the North West about the water situation and the activities ahead of the local govt elections.Read More
Find out who is your ward candidate with My Candidate tool
Azania Mosaka speaks to Third Republic director Paul Berkowitz about how the tool works and why they developed it.Read More
Eskom apologises for load shedding, City Power backtracks and will now cut power
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze, City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke and News24 journalist Kyle Cowan to weigh in on the spate of power cuts in South Africa.Read More
DA and ANC had a chance to govern Tshwane and they failed - EFF
Clement Manyathela speaks to members of the DA, EFF and ANC on why they should be voted into power in the City of Tshwane.Read More
'Nando's error was to trivialise what happened on Gareth Cliff's show'
Marketing and communications strategist Clive Simpkins reflects on Nando's terminating the sponsorship.Read More
We've hit a new low if we police people's facial expressions - John Steenhuisen
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen talks about his childhood, political career and the recent discussion he had with Gareth Cliff.Read More
Herman Mashaba adamant 'ActionSA never made a mistake'
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to ActionSA president Herman Mashaba following the Electoral Courts' dismissal of their ballot paper challenge.Read More
Mkhwebane finds maladministration in Sassa food parcel procurement
Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze weighs in on the different reports by the Public Protector's office regarding service delivery and governance.Read More
More from Africa
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history'
People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of 2008.Read More
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic
Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group).Read More
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month
The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol.Read More
'There are Equatorial Guinea mercenaries in eSwatini doing the shooting'
John Perlman speaks to Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele about the update in the country amid pro-democracy protests.Read More
Your money can benefit South African small businesses
Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too much for micro enterprises to overcome.Read More
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world
Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu.Read More
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa
Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery.Read More
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery
COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.Read More