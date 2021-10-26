Passenger's hair disturbing another person in plane has everyone talking
Passenger's hair disturbing another person in plane has everyone talking
Social media is talking after a passenger posted a picture of how another passenger's hair was disturbing them on a plane has gone viral.
Check out the picture below:
Would this piss you off? pic.twitter.com/79Xlz0stcK— Anthony 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@Antman0528) October 20, 2021
Source : https://twitter.com/Antman0528/status/1450846505896714241
