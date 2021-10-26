Streaming issues? Report here
Daughter slammed for posting disrespectful selfie at dad's funeral

26 October 2021 8:27 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Manchester United legend Paul Scholes biting daughter's toenails goes viral

Daughter slammed for posting disrespectful selfie at dad's funeral

Social media is talking after a daughter was slammed for posting a disrespectful selfie at her father's funeral.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




