Retaining employees: You don't leave your job, you leave your boss - Expert
Recruiting new staff is a long, expensive process, which is why whenever a company loses a member of the team, the repercussions are felt far and wide. To build a strong, healthy business that is capable of growth and constant improvement, you need to retain staff.
But what makes employees quit their jobs?
Employees no longer feel compelled to serve companies that do not serve them. Having talented employees leave your organisation can cause strain on existing employees that have to take on extra work until those roles can be filled. Are you finding it difficult to retain your employees? How do you keep your employees from leaving? Are you currently satisfied with your job?
University of South Africa (Unisa) Department of Human Resource Management lecturer Dr Annette Snyman has more.
Employers must ensure promises made to employees are adhered to. have honest discussions about growth paths, career development goals and performance appraisals. Through open and truthful relationships there will not be high turnover. Ensure fairness, honesty and equality to employees of all races.Dr Annette Snyman, Lecturer in the Department of Human Resource Management - Unisa
Do supervisors contribute to employees leaving?
You don't leave your job, you leave your boss.Dr Annette Snyman, Lecturer in the Department of Human Resource Management - Unisa
Listen below for the full interview...
