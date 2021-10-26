Lexus LS 500: A luxurious journey of calm awaits





The sixth-generation Lexus LS 500 takes you on a journey of leisure and is designed with the inspiration of you in mind. Our _Takumi _craftsmen and engineers created this bespoke vehicle to ensure it is a whisper haven during every drive. As the interior halts the interference of excessive noise in the cabin, you’ll be sure to travel in style and comfort as often as possible.

Every drive to your destination will be that much more enjoyable with an enhanced Adaptive Variable Air Suspension system, a finely tuned engine and advanced tyres to accomplish ultimate sound dampening in the Lexus LS range. Not to mention the skilfully crafted interior and seat cushions that reduce unwanted noise and vibrations for top-class comfort for the driver and passengers during long journeys. Wherever you are off to, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in the environment you’ve come to visit and be unbothered by other unnecessary vehicle sounds.

The whole Lexus LS range is designed to be futuristically quiet and the Lexus LS 500h, specifically, is a luxurious cocoon from the world outside. The exclusive silent hybrid engine is eco-friendly and produces lower carbon emissions – making it the perfect sedan that encompasses calming energy on every journey.

Not only is the Lexus LS range delightfully peaceful, but the luxury vehicle will ensure that you have no worries along the way. With the All-Speed Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Trace Assist, you’ll get to your destination safely and peacefully. And since you’ll have luggage to take with you, the hands-free Power Luggage Boot allows you to load up the Lexus LS 500 with ease.

Take the time off to appreciate the sound of conversation, music and leisurely travel in the Lexus LS 500 range.

