Lexus LS 500h: For the car lovers and the planet lovers





Imagine a flagship sedan that leads with hybrid technology. The Lexus LS 500h does just that, in a transcending manner. With a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine, a total system output of 264kW and a lightweight lithium-ion battery – this is a vehicle that has everything in one, because at Lexus, our main ambition is the happiness of our guests and of the planet.

The Lexus LS 500h is crafted with your journey, your future and the planet’s future as our priority, resulting in a vehicle of true luxury and comfort that drives in harmony with the environment it’s in. The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and Lexus Multistage Hybrid Drive system enables efficiency as well as performance, with seamless acceleration and no charging needed, allowing the driver to experience the ride in its finest form.

Sub-heading: Sustainably engineered features for a better tomorrow

At Lexus, we take pride in constantly challenging ourselves to develop extraordinary hybrid technology for our vehicles. The Lexus LS 500h encompasses all of our latest eco-friendly features to make it a car that thinks into the future.

The self-charging hybrid system integrates two sources of energy and allows the driver to experience performance and efficiency like never before, without ever having to plug the vehicle in to charge. Now isn’t that amazing? The quietness of the hybrid engine makes any journey pleasant for the driver and for the planet as it is eco-conscious and produces much fewer carbon emissions than standard engines. And if that’s not impressive enough, the Lexus LS 500h produces zero emissions when in electric mode. The long-lasting battery in the hybrid vehicle has an 8-year/195 000km warranty for your peace of mind. However, the battery should not require replacing as its lifespan is designed to match that of the vehicle’s.

Make a difference to your driving performance and to the planet in the Lexus LS 500h.

