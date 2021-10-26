Lexus LS 500h: For the car lovers and the planet lovers

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:41
Vaccine Mandates
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - What the Experian data breach from last years means
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Dalene Deale - Executive Head of Secure Citizen
Today at 15:50
Home owners reminded to do these crucial safety and security checks during loadshedding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:10
8 Days in July
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] PromisesPromises: Senzo Meyiwa Murder Case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Gerrie Nel, Former State Prosecutor
Today at 17:10
Elections: Focus on Emfuleni
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isaac Khithika, Sedibeng Regional Chairperson - Sedibeng Regional Chairperson for the EFF
Today at 18:11
EOH’s operating profit swung from a R1.3 billion loss in 2020 to a R147 million profit in 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Is outsourcing services for your business a sustainable strategy?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Do you have shock absorbers in your investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says citizens were told that problems with the grid would be sorted in 18 months, but noth... 28 October 2021 1:11 PM
Applications for 2021 NSFAS aid to begin next week Eyewitness reporter Masechaba Sefularo says Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande insisted that the delays are due to improv... 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
More woes as parts of Joburg hit by an outage of another kind: water Areas such as Lombardy, Bramley View, Lyndhurst, River Park, some parts of Alexandra, Sandringham and Glenhazel have been without... 28 October 2021 12:53 PM
View all Local
Eskom in dire situation, more load shedding for much longer - Energy analyst Energy Thought Leader CEO and energy analyst Mike Rossouw paints a grim picture on energy supply in South Africa. 28 October 2021 7:43 AM
'Blockading roads to fight against hiring foreign truck drivers is not solution' Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly reflects on strikes by truck drivers in recent times. 28 October 2021 7:18 AM
City of Joburg is most contested metro with 56 parties vying for it - IEC IEC deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi says they will announce the result of the local government elections on 4 Novemb... 27 October 2021 11:31 AM
View all Politics
'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO The Money Show interviews CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs...) interim results. 27 October 2021 8:35 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Cell C interim results show its turnaround strategy is working Cell C has grown its prepaid customer base to nearly 10 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson. 27 October 2021 7:49 PM
View all Business
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
'To call Quinton de Kock racist for not taking knee is to confuse issues' International freelance sport journalist Lungani Zama reflects on CSA's instructing players to take the knee on match day. 27 October 2021 7:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Swimmer chased and bitten by alligator has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 October 2021 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Priest ordering maskless man out of church leads to brawl Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 October 2021 10:33 AM
Daughter going live on Instagram while mom is in shower goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 October 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
View all Africa
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Lexus LS 500h: For the car lovers and the planet lovers

26 October 2021 9:49 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sponsored
Lexus
Sponsored Content
Lexus LS 500

Experience the fusion of hybrid technology, performance and luxury.

Imagine a flagship sedan that leads with hybrid technology. The Lexus LS 500h does just that, in a transcending manner. With a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine, a total system output of 264kW and a lightweight lithium-ion battery – this is a vehicle that has everything in one, because at Lexus, our main ambition is the happiness of our guests and of the planet.

The Lexus LS 500h is crafted with your journey, your future and the planet’s future as our priority, resulting in a vehicle of true luxury and comfort that drives in harmony with the environment it’s in. The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and Lexus Multistage Hybrid Drive system enables efficiency as well as performance, with seamless acceleration and no charging needed, allowing the driver to experience the ride in its finest form.

Sub-heading: Sustainably engineered features for a better tomorrow

At Lexus, we take pride in constantly challenging ourselves to develop extraordinary hybrid technology for our vehicles. The Lexus LS 500h encompasses all of our latest eco-friendly features to make it a car that thinks into the future.

The self-charging hybrid system integrates two sources of energy and allows the driver to experience performance and efficiency like never before, without ever having to plug the vehicle in to charge. Now isn’t that amazing? The quietness of the hybrid engine makes any journey pleasant for the driver and for the planet as it is eco-conscious and produces much fewer carbon emissions than standard engines. And if that’s not impressive enough, the Lexus LS 500h produces zero emissions when in electric mode. The long-lasting battery in the hybrid vehicle has an 8-year/195 000km warranty for your peace of mind. However, the battery should not require replacing as its lifespan is designed to match that of the vehicle’s.

Make a difference to your driving performance and to the planet in the Lexus LS 500h.

Experience Amazing, visit www.lexus.co.za




26 October 2021 9:49 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sponsored
Lexus
Sponsored Content
Lexus LS 500

More from The luxury of conversation with the Lexus LS 500

Lexus LS 500: A luxurious journey of calm awaits

26 October 2021 9:44 AM

Enter a peaceful sanctuary like no other.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mike Abel on why luxury isn’t all about showing off

21 October 2021 8:31 AM

Money talks and wealth whispers. Mike Abel explains how a luxurious life doesn’t have to be a flashy one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury

18 October 2021 3:58 PM

African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home

11 October 2021 3:29 PM

South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire

1 October 2021 2:53 PM

Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Luxury isn't always material – Clem Sunter thinks of life as a luxury

1 October 2021 2:53 PM

Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lexus LS 500: Show them how to Experience Amazing

1 October 2021 12:31 PM

Gift your life that extra bit of luxury with the Lexus LS 500 range.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lexus LS 500: Enhanced, generation after generation

1 October 2021 12:31 PM

Experience features that’ll give you something to talk about in the new Lexus LS 500 range.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration

15 September 2021 6:00 AM

Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Blockading roads to fight against hiring foreign truck drivers is not solution'

Politics

De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee

Sport

More woes as parts of Joburg hit by an outage of another kind: water

Local

Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Service delivery a key factor for some Mitchells Plain residents on election day

28 October 2021 1:16 PM

Nzimande confirms NSFAS student funding applications to open on 2 November

28 October 2021 12:26 PM

Agrizzi's health, other legal cases sees Bosasa fraud case postponed to January

28 October 2021 11:45 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA