City of Joburg officers do not respect anything - Informal traders
Informal traders in the City of Johannesburg have expressed their concerns about the constant harassment by law enforcement officers.
Traders say they JMPD officers often use city bylaws to take their goods and not return them.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, South African National Traders Retail Alliance chairperson Livingstone Matanga says when they ask JMPD which bylaws they are broken they are not told.
After the ConCourt, the Johannesburg City, I think were very angry because they decided in January to say to us that the permits are no longer working. They decided in a meeting to abolish the permits.Livingstone Matanga, Chairperson - South African National Traders Retail Alliance
We proposed to them a public space management and they did not even answer the proposal. The biggest problem we are having with the city is that the city does not respect anything.Livingstone Matanga, Chairperson - South African National Traders Retail Alliance
Special Advisor to MEC for Economic Development in Gauteng Jak Koseff says the issue of enforcement of by-laws needs to be monitored regularly.
What we need to do is to come to an understanding of how we regularise and how we upgrade the capabilities and facilities informal traders deal with.Jak Koseff, Special Advisor to the MEC Parks Tau
We are aware of these issues, we have observed these issues and we are very worried about a lot of these practices we see and we have raised them with our colleagues in the city.Jak Koseff, Special Advisor to the MEC Parks Tau
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43050034_homeless-teenage-boy-begging-for-money-on-the-street.html
More from Local
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities'
'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby.Read More
PUBLIC PROTECTOR REMEDIAL ACTION: Mabuyane and Madikizela granted interim relief
John Perlman speaks to Oscar Mabuyane's lawyer Ngqibo Sakhela about an interim interdict to stay the Public Protector's remedial action.Read More
Mayor Moerane to Eskom: JHB deserves special treatment regarding load shedding
Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane was speaking at the launch of the city’s energy mix plan on Monday as it works on exploring gas and solar power sources in its solutions to the rolling power cuts.Read More
Retaining employees: You don't leave your job, you leave your boss - Expert
Unisa Department of Human Resource Management lecturer Dr Annette Snyman says compensation, though very important, is not one of most contributing factors for employees leaving their jobs.Read More
Jacob Zuma's plea for prosecutor recusal dismissed, arms deal trial can go ahead
Judge Piet Koen said Zuma's complaint does not affect Billy Downer's title to prosecute.Read More
'If we have fourth wave, the more immunity, the more muted that wave will be'
Actuary and member of the Actuarial Society Of South Africa’s Covid-19 Working Group Adam Lowe reflects on the wave hitting SA.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Tuesday until Saturday morning - Eskom
The power utility said that the power cuts are due to a shortage of generation capacity.Read More
Eskom power cuts to start at 6pm instead of 9pm as previously stated
The power utility said this was due to Kusile and Matimba power stations losing a combined 1,300 megawatts after their units tripped.Read More
Attacks on trucks: 'People upset about service delivery and foreign drivers'
Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly gives an update on the situation on the N4 next to the Kanyamazane in Nelspruit.Read More