City of Joburg officers do not respect anything - Informal traders





Informal traders in the City of Johannesburg have expressed their concerns about the constant harassment by law enforcement officers.

Traders say they JMPD officers often use city bylaws to take their goods and not return them.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, South African National Traders Retail Alliance chairperson Livingstone Matanga says when they ask JMPD which bylaws they are broken they are not told.

After the ConCourt, the Johannesburg City, I think were very angry because they decided in January to say to us that the permits are no longer working. They decided in a meeting to abolish the permits. Livingstone Matanga, Chairperson - South African National Traders Retail Alliance

We proposed to them a public space management and they did not even answer the proposal. The biggest problem we are having with the city is that the city does not respect anything. Livingstone Matanga, Chairperson - South African National Traders Retail Alliance

Special Advisor to MEC for Economic Development in Gauteng Jak Koseff says the issue of enforcement of by-laws needs to be monitored regularly.

What we need to do is to come to an understanding of how we regularise and how we upgrade the capabilities and facilities informal traders deal with. Jak Koseff, Special Advisor to the MEC Parks Tau

We are aware of these issues, we have observed these issues and we are very worried about a lot of these practices we see and we have raised them with our colleagues in the city. Jak Koseff, Special Advisor to the MEC Parks Tau

Listen to the full interview below: