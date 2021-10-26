PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Vaccination of teens - Children's legal consenting age to medical treatment
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mthokozisi Maphumulo
Today at 21:05
The Love Connection: “Married but Intimately Divorced”
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr. Mashudu David Mbedzi - Author of “MARRIED BUT INTIMATELY DIVORCED”
Today at 22:05
Elite Productivity
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Bhekisisa Ngomane
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
PUBLIC PROTECTOR REMEDIAL ACTION: Mabuyane and Madikizela granted interim relief John Perlman speaks to Oscar Mabuyane's lawyer Ngqibo Sakhela about an interim interdict to stay the Public Protector's remedial a... 26 October 2021 5:50 PM
Mayor Moerane to Eskom: JHB deserves special treatment regarding load shedding Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane was speaking at the launch of the city’s energy mix plan on Monday as it works on exploring gas and sola... 26 October 2021 4:57 PM
View all Local
It is in public interest that Reserve Bank is held accountable - Sipho Pityana The former Busa president says the regulator acted unlawfully in blocking his appointment as Absa chairperson. 26 October 2021 1:12 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC' Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefolaro reports from the North West about the water situation and the activities ahead of the... 25 October 2021 4:30 PM
View all Politics
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolau of Aspen Pharmacare. 25 October 2021 6:35 PM
View all Business
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says for Cricket South Africa to order players to take the knee in the middle of a tournament... 26 October 2021 2:38 PM
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
View all Sport
Daughter slammed for posting disrespectful selfie at dad's funeral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:27 AM
Passenger's hair disturbing another person in plane has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:18 AM
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes biting daughter's toenails goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 October 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
View all World
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
View all Africa
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance'

26 October 2021 2:38 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Cricket SA
Proteas
Black Lives Matter
Lawson Naidoo
West Indies
2021 Cricket World Cup

The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says for Cricket South Africa to order players to take the knee in the middle of a tournament is gonna be a major distraction.

Cricket SA’s board on Tuesday issued a directive requiring all Proteas players to adopt a consistent and united stance against racism by “taking the knee” prior to the start of their remaining World Cup matches.

But Quinton de Kock took a personal decision to not kneel to show solidarity against racism ahead of Tuesday’s Twenty20 World Cup game against the West Indies.

In a statement issued an hour before the start of the Proteas' second World Cup game against the West Indies, the CSA said: "Concerns were raised that the different postures taken by team members in support of the Black Lives Matter initiative created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative.

"Taking the knee is the global gesture against racism adopted by sportspeople across sporting codes because they recognise the power sport has to bring people together.

CSA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo said: “A commitment to overcoming racism is the glue that should unite, bind and strengthen us. Race should not be manipulated to amplify our weaknesses. Diversity can and should find expression in many facets of our daily lives, but not when it comes to taking a stand against racism.”

The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess has more.

Cricket South Africa even during the time of the interim board had mentioned that they were disappointed with the Proteas not taking the knee against England in November last year. They also then as transition happened to the board now chaired by Lawson Naidoo continued to leave it up to the players to make a decision.

Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

I think it is a dangerous precedent to start forcing people into adopting stances, particularly when it has taken this long. To do it in the middle of a tournament is gonna be a major distraction.

Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

Listen below for the full interview...




26 October 2021 2:38 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Cricket SA
Proteas
Black Lives Matter
Lawson Naidoo
West Indies
2021 Cricket World Cup

More from Sport

Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic

24 October 2021 5:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder and cycling expert Andrew McLean.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair

20 October 2021 8:04 PM

The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium

12 October 2021 1:05 PM

Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators

11 October 2021 7:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller

5 October 2021 10:56 AM

Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players receiving money on the field.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health

4 October 2021 5:22 PM

John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu

16 September 2021 3:08 PM

Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a lot of work went into training and preparation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate

10 September 2021 5:40 PM

Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because few qualified according to the rules of the game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal

8 September 2021 5:20 PM

John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League

6 September 2021 11:34 AM

The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament and will be heading to Cairo in hopes of being the first African women club champions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

PUBLIC PROTECTOR REMEDIAL ACTION: Mabuyane and Madikizela granted interim relief

Local

City of Joburg officers do not respect anything - Informal traders

Local

PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance'

Sport

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 pandemic is far from over: WHO

26 October 2021 7:45 PM

R350 grant recipients call for govt to make it permanent: ‘It’s a lifeline’

26 October 2021 7:14 PM

Mabuyane granted interim interdict against PP report accusing him of corruption

26 October 2021 5:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA