PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance'





Cricket SA’s board on Tuesday issued a directive requiring all Proteas players to adopt a consistent and united stance against racism by “taking the knee” prior to the start of their remaining World Cup matches.

But Quinton de Kock took a personal decision to not kneel to show solidarity against racism ahead of Tuesday’s Twenty20 World Cup game against the West Indies.

In a statement issued an hour before the start of the Proteas' second World Cup game against the West Indies, the CSA said: "Concerns were raised that the different postures taken by team members in support of the Black Lives Matter initiative created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative.

"Taking the knee is the global gesture against racism adopted by sportspeople across sporting codes because they recognise the power sport has to bring people together.

CSA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo said: “A commitment to overcoming racism is the glue that should unite, bind and strengthen us. Race should not be manipulated to amplify our weaknesses. Diversity can and should find expression in many facets of our daily lives, but not when it comes to taking a stand against racism.”

The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess has more.

🇿🇦 Cricket South Africa believes success both on the field and beyond the boundary will be guaranteed if all South Africans stand united to build a new innings based on the pillars of inclusivity, access and excellence.



➡️ Full statement: https://t.co/j9MDE1Ct1Z pic.twitter.com/WjRlZ8SmUG — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 26, 2021

Cricket South Africa even during the time of the interim board had mentioned that they were disappointed with the Proteas not taking the knee against England in November last year. They also then as transition happened to the board now chaired by Lawson Naidoo continued to leave it up to the players to make a decision. Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

I think it is a dangerous precedent to start forcing people into adopting stances, particularly when it has taken this long. To do it in the middle of a tournament is gonna be a major distraction. Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

