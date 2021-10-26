It is in public interest that Reserve Bank is held accountable - Sipho Pityana





Former Business Unity South Africa (Busa) president Sipho Pityana is suing bank regulator Prudential Authority (PA) citing that the regulator blocked his nomination to become Absa chairperson.

In court papers filed on Monday, Pityana asks the high court to declare that the regulator unlawfully conducted an “informal process” that weaponised a sexual harassment claim made against him during his time as chairperson of Anglo Ashanti.

Mandy Wiener chats to Pityana to give more insight on why he is headed to court.

Evidence from the record at the time suggests that my security personnel was around contrary to what she alleges. And when we left the restaurant, nothing untoward happened. Sipho Pityana, Former president - Busa

He says an independent review by Anglo Ashanti was flawed and the allegations against him were untested.

The Reserve Bank ignored an independent team and took the view that they could use this against me. Sipho Pityana, Former president - Busa

He says he is going to court because it is in the publics interest and if the regulator can act unlawfully against him, what can they do to an ordinary South African.

