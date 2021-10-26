PUBLIC PROTECTOR REMEDIAL ACTION: Mabuyane and Madikizela granted interim relief





Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and public works MEC Babalo Madikizela have been granted an interim interdict to stay the Public Protector's remedial action.

The investigation by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane into the R1.1-million from Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial found that the two politicians had improperly benefited.

John Perlman speaks to Mabuyane's lawyer Ngqibo Sakhela.

What has been put on suspension is the remedial action relating mainly to the Hawks being given powers by the Public Protector to investigate of to set the process in motion which looks at the criminality of what the Public Protector has alleged to have been done. Ngqiqo Sakhela, Oscar Mabuyane's lawyer

The Public Protector is not empowered in terms of the Public Protectors Act to refer the matter to the Hawks. Ngqiqo Sakhela, Oscar Mabuyane's lawyer

