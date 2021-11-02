Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:35
Elections Observation
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Siphamandla Zondi
Today at 22:05
Township entrepreneurs on their own ‘Steve Jobs’ journey
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Lucas Molepo - Township Entrepreneur
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance agreement for SA 'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie. 2 November 2021 7:42 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Nov' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
An airbag might not even deploy if you are not wearing your seatbelt Technical specialist and former technical editor at Car Magazine Nicol Louw gives reasons why airbags are important and how they w... 2 November 2021 3:41 PM
View all Local
The one that surprised us the most was ActionSA - CSIR John Perlman speaks to (CSIR) manager of operational intelligence Dr Jeffrey Baloyi about their election projections. 2 November 2021 5:00 PM
Not true that IEC is ANC and party will not criticise commission - Jessie Duarte The African National Congress acting secretary-general says she is very concerned by the low voter turnout. 2 November 2021 1:00 PM
Will Steenhuisen take responsibility? - 'Let's wait for the diagnosis' Clement Manyathela speaks to Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen as election results trickle in. 2 November 2021 11:39 AM
View all Politics
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
View all Business
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
Refilwe Modiselle shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 November 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] Guys caught stealing public plants has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Parents slammed for telling kids to take bucket of halloween sweets Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2021 8:13 AM
View all Entertainment
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?

2 November 2021 7:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
Living annuity
retirement annuity
Retirement funds
share portfolio
investing offshore
Rand Swiss
Viv Govender
investing in shares
personal share portfolio
PSP

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.
Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

I think more and more people are coming to terms with this idea that you can buy shares not only in companies that you know in South Africa, but you might want to buy global brands... so many platforms allow you to do precisely that.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Bruce Whitfield finds out about the pros and cons of having a personal share portfolio (PSP) which sits within your retirement annuity (RA) or living annuity (LA).

Viv Govender (Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss) explains exactly what a PSP is in relation to an RA or LA.

A retirement annuity is simply a structure or a 'wrapper'... inside which you can have different things. You can have a unit trust or a personal share portfolio.

Viv Govender, Senior Analyst - Rand Swiss

With a unit trust there's a portfolio manager out there who has some funds from clients and uses those to buy shares. That portfolio as a whole is divided into many small pieces and even though each individual share may be quite expensive, you may buy a unit of that particular fund which which includes a sample of all these shares, for quite a small price.

Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss

A personal share portfolio on the other hand, Govender describes as a stock broker account in which you buy the desired shares individually.

You probably aren't going to be able to buy a portion of the shares like you did with the unit trust, but it's 'a more direct way' to own your investments.

Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss

Owning a fraction of a share is possible, but you are still going to have issues with getting your proportions right... It also introduces an intermediary between you and your actual holding.

Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss

The main reason unit trusts are used by so many people is because it's cheap, Govender says.

Another advantage is that it is simpler because it is managed for you.

It also allows you to have the right proportions of your desired shares irrespective of how small your holding is.

It allows someone with a smaller amount of funds to enter the markets... Some international shares like Amazon, Tesla... we're talking thousands of dollars per share!

Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss

If you had a portfolio in which you wanted 4.5% to be Amazon and 7.5% to be Tesla, getting those ratios right in a normal share portfolio when these are thousands of dollars per share, is going to be difficult to do.

Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss

If you have enough money owning a share directly is a cheaper way of doing it...

Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss

In a retirement setting you'd have a stockbroker with a discretionary mandate managing these portfolios for you... You would want to have someone help you with the actual buying and choosing of shares...

Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss

Listen to Govender discuss the various options if you decide on a PSP:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?




2 November 2021 7:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
Living annuity
retirement annuity
Retirement funds
share portfolio
investing offshore
Rand Swiss
Viv Govender
investing in shares
personal share portfolio
PSP

More from Business

Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance agreement for SA

2 November 2021 7:42 PM

'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Nov'

2 November 2021 6:51 PM

Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million

1 November 2021 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet CEO Portia Derby explains loss of R8.4 billion – it’s first in years

1 November 2021 7:11 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'

1 November 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties'

1 November 2021 6:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence

29 October 2021 4:03 PM

Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta

29 October 2021 8:54 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage

28 October 2021 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Nov'

2 November 2021 6:51 PM

Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million

1 November 2021 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ideas for keeping children busy with water

30 October 2021 9:13 AM

Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest?

30 October 2021 7:37 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss

29 October 2021 3:00 PM

Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage

28 October 2021 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'

28 October 2021 7:39 PM

On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident

23 October 2021 4:09 PM

Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele

22 October 2021 3:00 PM

AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'

28 October 2021 7:39 PM

On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom

25 October 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself

21 October 2021 8:50 PM

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'

20 October 2021 8:56 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month

20 October 2021 6:14 PM

The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk

14 October 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'

13 October 2021 8:22 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'

12 October 2021 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance agreement for SA

Business Local

The one that surprised us the most was ActionSA - CSIR

Politics

Eskom to implement Stage 2 rolling power cuts from 4pm

Local

EWN Highlights

'Keep my name out of it': Maimane to Steenhuisen as DA 'suffers' at the polls

2 November 2021 9:19 PM

ActionSA: Our first win is a ward in Newcastle

2 November 2021 8:44 PM

Mantashe: The ANC will always ask the public for more chances to do better

2 November 2021 8:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA