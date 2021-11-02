Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?
I think more and more people are coming to terms with this idea that you can buy shares not only in companies that you know in South Africa, but you might want to buy global brands... so many platforms allow you to do precisely that.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Bruce Whitfield finds out about the pros and cons of having a personal share portfolio (PSP) which sits within your retirement annuity (RA) or living annuity (LA).
Viv Govender (Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss) explains exactly what a PSP is in relation to an RA or LA.
A retirement annuity is simply a structure or a 'wrapper'... inside which you can have different things. You can have a unit trust or a personal share portfolio.Viv Govender, Senior Analyst - Rand Swiss
With a unit trust there's a portfolio manager out there who has some funds from clients and uses those to buy shares. That portfolio as a whole is divided into many small pieces and even though each individual share may be quite expensive, you may buy a unit of that particular fund which which includes a sample of all these shares, for quite a small price.Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss
A personal share portfolio on the other hand, Govender describes as a stock broker account in which you buy the desired shares individually.
You probably aren't going to be able to buy a portion of the shares like you did with the unit trust, but it's 'a more direct way' to own your investments.Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss
Owning a fraction of a share is possible, but you are still going to have issues with getting your proportions right... It also introduces an intermediary between you and your actual holding.Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss
The main reason unit trusts are used by so many people is because it's cheap, Govender says.
Another advantage is that it is simpler because it is managed for you.
It also allows you to have the right proportions of your desired shares irrespective of how small your holding is.
It allows someone with a smaller amount of funds to enter the markets... Some international shares like Amazon, Tesla... we're talking thousands of dollars per share!Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss
If you had a portfolio in which you wanted 4.5% to be Amazon and 7.5% to be Tesla, getting those ratios right in a normal share portfolio when these are thousands of dollars per share, is going to be difficult to do.Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss
If you have enough money owning a share directly is a cheaper way of doing it...Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss
In a retirement setting you'd have a stockbroker with a discretionary mandate managing these portfolios for you... You would want to have someone help you with the actual buying and choosing of shares...Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss
Listen to Govender discuss the various options if you decide on a PSP:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?
