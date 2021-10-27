Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border
The "perpetual crisis" of one sort or another at the Beitbridge border post is an ongoing roadblock to regional trade says Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work.
The Zimbabwean government established a crisis team to clear traffic as queues of trucks of up to 10 kilometres formed over the past week.
The border is undergoing a huge upgrade on the Zimbabwean side.
You could say it's in the name of progress, but there's a big public-private partnership on the Zimbabwe side with a company called La Frontiere (Rand Merchant Bank is one of the funders), which seems to be a construction company in Cape Town that has a concession of more than 17 years to upgrade the Zimbabwean side of the border.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
They just recently introduced a cash fee anything between $100 and $350 depending on the type of vehicle, to cross into Zimbabwe. They say it has to be cash for the moment and people are just not ready.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Next thing you have, conservatively, a 10 kilometre queue of trucks... along a stretch of road with no facilities. There are concerns about a human rights crisis... violence is breaking out... The Human Rights Commission has popped up to check that out...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Zimbabwe is actually saying 60% of truck drivers don't have the right documents. I would find that hard to believe, considering most of these companies are well-established logistics companies.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
There's been a bit of finger pointing, but on Tuesday the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority... said the situation has been resolved... that they've fast-tracked the trucks...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
That's great for the the moment Games comments, but what is needed is a long-term solution.
There are endless problems at the border post and more are likely to arise with Christmas coming up she predicts.
Games notes that the idea of a one-stop border post was only mooted, properly, by South Africa last year while this should have been a plan from way back.
It is the busiest border crossing in Africa... This is the problem with the African Free Trade Area - people talk about it as if it's a silver bullet, but I think it's very clear that it's not... How is it that these countries are not working better together?Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
