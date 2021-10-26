'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector
South Africa's Minerals Council announced a groundbreaking agreement between mining employers and unions on Tuesday.
The Council lauded the public-private partnership the Mandela Mining Precinct "for ensuring all stakeholders participate in its research and development planning for a modernised mining industry by including five unions for inputs at a strategic and policy level."
We are incredibly pleased that five trade unions (Amcu, NUM, Numsa, Solidarity and Uasa) have agreed to come onboard. This is historic in that it is the first time that organised labour, as a critical stakeholder in the modernisation journey, will actively participate in research, development and innovation (RDI) initiatives in SA.Sietse van der Woude, Senior Executive: Modernisation and Safety - Minerals Council SA
Minerals Council President Nolitha Fakude and Dr Thulani Dlamini, CEO of CSIR, sign an historic agreement to include 5 unions in the Mandela Mining Precinct @Mine_RSA pic.twitter.com/bpkCxTe5lV— Allan Seccombe (@SeccombeAllan) October 26, 2021
Minerals Council lauds organised labour’s inclusion in mining modernisation. https://t.co/uKGQ3BIGRN pic.twitter.com/RblYTGJHst— Minerals Council South Africa (@Mine_RSA) October 26, 2021
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude, Senior Executive of Modernisation and Safety at the Minerals Council.
We've been on this journey for six years now with plenty of twists, turns, setbacks rapids... but today we could come together and celebrate that we are united in our purpose to reimagine what the South African mining industry is all about.Sietse van der Woude, Senior Executive: Modernisation and Safety - Minerals Council SA
Whitfield asks what exactly they want to achieve by getting trade unions around the table when it comes to the discussion of modernisation.
"So much of modernisation, by its very nature, puts jobs at risk?"
Van der Woude says it's exactly because of this effect that the unions must be part of the conversation.
It's absolutely critically important that the unions are meaningfully involved in the Mandela Mining Precinct through which we are championing the modernisation.Sietse van der Woude, Senior Executive: Modernisation and Safety - Minerals Council SA
The unions represent the most vulnerable amongst the employees in the industry so it is very important for us to get their perspective, their inputs into the modernisation work that's being done...Sietse van der Woude, Senior Executive: Modernisation and Safety - Minerals Council SA
... so that they can consider the outcomes that are being achieved and also identify the possible opportunities and also challenges for their members.Sietse van der Woude, Senior Executive: Modernisation and Safety - Minerals Council SA
Contrary to what many people believe, that this is a job loss issue, the work we've done has shown that if we continue the business as usual and don't modernise... then we are in deep trouble...Sietse van der Woude, Senior Executive: Modernisation and Safety - Minerals Council SA
Van der Woude says modernisation is imperative to extend the life of mines, or else around 200,000 jobs could be lost.
For more detail, listen to the interview below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32770950_silhouettes-of-worker-in-the-mine-.html?term=mineworker&vti=lnen6r30xsa7robr9p-1-11
More from Business
'Sarb's conduct is atrocious!' - Pityana on being blocked from Absa post
Executive Sipho Pityana is going to court after the Reserve Bank regulator's decision. He explains his argument on The Money ShowRead More
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities'
'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby.Read More
Mayor Moerane to Eskom: JHB deserves special treatment regarding load shedding
Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane was speaking at the launch of the city’s energy mix plan on Monday as it works on exploring gas and solar power sources in its solutions to the rolling power cuts.Read More
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.Read More
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.Read More
Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolau of Aspen Pharmacare.Read More
Eskom coal suppliers Exxaro, Seriti Resources to build solar plants at its mines
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke.Read More
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident
Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show.Read More
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes.Read More
More from Politics
'Sarb's conduct is atrocious!' - Pityana on being blocked from Absa post
Executive Sipho Pityana is going to court after the Reserve Bank regulator's decision. He explains his argument on The Money ShowRead More
It is in public interest that Reserve Bank is held accountable - Sipho Pityana
The former Busa president says the regulator acted unlawfully in blocking his appointment as Absa chairperson.Read More
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution'
Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country.Read More
'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC'
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefolaro reports from the North West about the water situation and the activities ahead of the local govt elections.Read More
Find out who is your ward candidate with My Candidate tool
Azania Mosaka speaks to Third Republic director Paul Berkowitz about how the tool works and why they developed it.Read More
Eskom apologises for load shedding, City Power backtracks and will now cut power
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze, City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke and News24 journalist Kyle Cowan to weigh in on the spate of power cuts in South Africa.Read More
DA and ANC had a chance to govern Tshwane and they failed - EFF
Clement Manyathela speaks to members of the DA, EFF and ANC on why they should be voted into power in the City of Tshwane.Read More
'Nando's error was to trivialise what happened on Gareth Cliff's show'
Marketing and communications strategist Clive Simpkins reflects on Nando's terminating the sponsorship.Read More
We've hit a new low if we police people's facial expressions - John Steenhuisen
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen talks about his childhood, political career and the recent discussion he had with Gareth Cliff.Read More