'To call Quinton de Kock racist for not taking knee is to confuse issues'
Cricket SA’s board on Tuesday issued a directive requiring all Proteas players to adopt a consistent and united stance against racism by “taking the knee” prior to the start of their remaining World Cup matches.
But Quinton de Kock took a personal decision to not kneel to show solidarity against racism ahead of Tuesday’s Twenty20 World Cup game against the West Indies.
Bongani Bingwa chats to international freelance sport journalist Lungani Zama to give more insight on the matter.
If you take a poll of all the black players that have played with De Kock, they will tell you that he has done a lot more to enhance their lived experience as black faces in cricket. This is not as black and white as to say he is racist because he didn't take a knee yesterday.Lungani Zama, International freelance sport journalist
He adds that De Kock told him that taking the knee felt like it was a token gesture that has lost its impact instead of doing the right thing.
To call him racist because he didn't take the knee yesterday is to confuse the issues as this is a far bigger issue.Lungani Zama, International freelance sport journalist
Listen below to the full conversation:
