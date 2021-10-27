All systems go for International Air Traffic Management Conference today
The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the global aviation industry with various lockdowns and restrictions impacting negatively.
The world’s biggest international air traffic management conference, attracting over 9,500 registrants begins on Wednesday.
The aim of the conference is to address some of the issues faced by the industry brought on by the pandemic.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Air Traffic Management executive at Air Traffic and Navigation Services Jeoffrey Matshoba to give more insight on the conference.
We provide air traffic and aviation services to 20 airports in South Africa and when nothing was happening in the air, it became challenging for the company to be sustainable.Jeoffrey Matshoba, Air Traffic Management Executive - Air Traffic and Navigation Services
The International Air Traffic Management Conference is just putting brains together to tackle issues like recovering from the pandemic. With Europe aviation industry recovering well, it gives me an opportunity to plead with South Africans to vaccinate.Jeoffrey Matshoba, Air Traffic Management Executive - Air Traffic and Navigation Services
Listen below to the full conversation:
