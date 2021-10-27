



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Daughter slammed for posting disrespectful selfie at dad's funeral

Daughter going live on Instagram while mom is in shower goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a daughter going live on Instagram while mom is in shower goes viral.

Click here to read the whole story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: