City of Joburg is most contested metro with 56 parties vying for it - IEC





The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) say it is ready for Monday's local government elections.

On Tuesday, the electoral commission officially launched the national results operations centre in Tshwane where the outcome of the elections will be announced next week.

Clement Manyathela speaks to IEC deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi.

We have 95,000 candidates vying for 10,400 municipal seats. We have started generating the ballot paper. We are finalising the printing and distribution of ballot papers to 257 municipalities throughout the country. Masego Sheburi, Deputy chief electoral officer - IEC

We have approved just over 1.1-million social votes and this pleases us a lot. Masego Sheburi, Deputy chief electoral officer - IEC

Sheburi says the City of Johannesburg is the most contested metro with 56 political parties contesting the pR elections.

In all we have 320 parties contesting municipalities across the country, however, the biggest concentration is 56 in the City of Johannesburg. Masego Sheburi, Deputy chief electoral officer - IEC

He adds that they are planning on releasing the elections on 4 November 2021.

