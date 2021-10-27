NO REPRIEVE: Stage 4 blackouts to start soon until tomorrow morning





Eskom has announced that Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 12:00 on Wednesday until 05:00 on Friday.

Stage 2 load shedding will continue as previously communicated until 05:00 on Saturday.

Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane has said the city deserved special treatment from Eskom regarding load shedding.

Moerane was speaking at the launch of the city’s energy mix plan on Monday as it works on exploring gas and solar power sources in its solutions to the rolling power cuts.

Joburg has been at odds with Eskom over load shedding after the conclusion of the two-year power purchase agreement from the Kelvin Power Station, which will provide an additional 220 megawatts to the city.

