NO REPRIEVE: Stage 4 blackouts to start soon until tomorrow morning
Eskom has announced that Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 12:00 on Wednesday until 05:00 on Friday.
Stage 2 load shedding will continue as previously communicated until 05:00 on Saturday.
READ: Mayor Moerane to Eskom: JHB deserves special treatment regarding load shedding
Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane has said the city deserved special treatment from Eskom regarding load shedding.
Moerane was speaking at the launch of the city’s energy mix plan on Monday as it works on exploring gas and solar power sources in its solutions to the rolling power cuts.
Joburg has been at odds with Eskom over load shedding after the conclusion of the two-year power purchase agreement from the Kelvin Power Station, which will provide an additional 220 megawatts to the city.
Check your load shedding schedule here
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 27, 2021
Regretfully Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 12:00 on Wednesday until 05:00 on Friday; thereafter Stage 2 loadshedding will continue as previously communicated until 05:00 on Saturday pic.twitter.com/H7CR4bk0A0
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/alexlmx/alexlmx1712/alexlmx171200364/91673525-uninterruptible-power-supply-ups-with-electric-plugs-on-the-wooden-floor-3d-rendering.jpg
More from Local
Health workers to receive COVID-19 booster shots
SA Medical Association president Dr Angelique Coetzee says the electronic vaccination data system must ensure the healthcare workers are registered for their second dose.Read More
Matriculants under pressure and Eskom power outage a serious turnoff - Umalusi
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness reporters as well as education quality assurer CEO Dr Mafu Ramometsi on the final exams.Read More
All systems go for International Air Traffic Management Conference today
Air Traffic Management executive Jeoffrey Matshoba says the conference will tackle recovery of the industry.Read More
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities'
'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby.Read More
PUBLIC PROTECTOR REMEDIAL ACTION: Mabuyane and Madikizela granted interim relief
John Perlman speaks to Oscar Mabuyane's lawyer Ngqibo Sakhela about an interim interdict to stay the Public Protector's remedial action.Read More
Mayor Moerane to Eskom: JHB deserves special treatment regarding load shedding
Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane was speaking at the launch of the city’s energy mix plan on Monday as it works on exploring gas and solar power sources in its solutions to the rolling power cuts.Read More
City of Joburg officers do not respect anything - Informal traders
South African National Traders Retail Alliance chairperson Livingstone Matanga and Special Advisor to MEC for Economic Development in Gauteng Jak Koseff talk about City of Joburg bylaws.Read More
Retaining employees: You don't leave your job, you leave your boss - Expert
Unisa Department of Human Resource Management lecturer Dr Annette Snyman says compensation, though very important, is not one of most contributing factors for employees leaving their jobs.Read More
Jacob Zuma's plea for prosecutor recusal dismissed, arms deal trial can go ahead
Judge Piet Koen said Zuma's complaint does not affect Billy Downer's title to prosecute.Read More