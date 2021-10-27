Matriculants under pressure and Eskom power outage a serious turnoff - Umalusi
Matriculants all over South Africa sat for English Paper One as they begin their National Senior Certificate final examinations on Wednesday.
RELATED: We are ready for matric exams and there will be no paper leaks - Panyaza Lesufi
The Basic Education Department on Tuesday said that it was not expecting a crisis even with the extension of load shedding.
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporters Edwin Ntshidi, Shamiela Fisher and Nhlanhla Mabaso as well as Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Ramometsi to reflect on the first day of the final exams.
Ntshidi says Basic Education Minister Angie Motshega visited Noordwyk Secondary School in Midrand and wished the matriculants well.
She added that this time around there were measures in place to prevent paper leaks.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Mabaso in KwaZulu-Natal said the matriculants there were excited after writing their first paper adding that the paper was relatively easy.
Fisher added that Western Cape matriculants expressed that they were anxious but positive before they entered the exam room.
Ramometsi says it has been a difficult year for the quality assurer however, it was all systems go in terms of administering the matric exams.
Eskom on Wednesday announced that Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 12:00 until 05:00 on Friday.
At a time when students are facing so much pressure, load shedding is a serious turnoff.Dr Mafu Ramometsi, CEO - Umalusi
Listen below to the reports by the Eyewitness News reporters:
Listen below to the full conversation with Umalusi CEO:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33268326_empty-classroom-background.html
