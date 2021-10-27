Health workers to receive COVID-19 booster shots





The South African Medical Association has announced that health workers will be receiving COVID-19 booster shots. Al the healthcare workers have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as part of the Sisonke trial. So, South Africa has got a good supply of vaccines, the association says the booster shots for the frontline healthcare workers should be made immediately.

South African Medical Association president Dr Angelique Coetzee

Yes, it's going to happen. The National Department of Health already approved and already got the ball rolling with Sahpra ( South African Health Products Regulatory Authority) and with Johnson & Johnson. All that is now keeping us from getting the boosters from J&J is the (electronic vaccination data) system which needs to be aligned with this so that it will ensure the healthcare workers are registered for their second dose. Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association

We think within the next two weeks the good news will be out there for healthcare workers. Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association

Listen below for the full interview...