More young people prefer freelance work, survey finds





A recent survey by Outsized found that over 80% of South Africans with university degrees and at least five years of work experience are interested in turning to freelance work.

The survey which had 200 participants, found that the main attractions for freelance work are a better work-life balance, the potential to earn more, flexible hours and the chance to gain wider experience.

Azania Mosaka speaks to the MD of Outsized South Africa Johann Van Niekerk.

We have discovered that living online, remote and being available all the time is very draining and it doesn't really work for many people. Johann Van Niekerk, MD - Outsized South Africa

We have discovered that when we are trusted when we are measured based on output rather than input when we taste that freedom and control over our time, it can be a wonderful thing. Johann Van Niekerk, MD - Outsized South Africa

Listen to the full interview below: