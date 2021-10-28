Streaming issues? Report here
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage

28 October 2021 8:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
consol
consol glass
supply chain
Distell
Savanna
global supply chains
Savanna Cider
Distell Group
glass shortage
Siyavanna
Natasha Maharaj

Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.
Image: Nici Keil on Pixabay

While South Africa's alcohol industry is recovering after the lockdown sales bans, new problems are cropping up such as the disruption of local and global supply chains.

RELATED: The world is running out of everything

Distell's Savanna Cider brand has had to apologise for low stocks in certain areas.

Part of its problem is a positive one - demand in SA has doubled in the past year.

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director for Distell Southern Africa.

It's been quite a year... We, as Savanna, have almost doubled our production volumes because of the sheer demand and consumer love that we're having in Savanna... You can understand that with lockdowns and bans it's been a great uplift for the brand, driven by great marketing campaigns, brand love, right time and right place...

Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director - Distell Southern Africa

Given that, coupled with some of the glass shortages as well as the shipping delays caused by the pandemic we've had a bit of a challenge in meeting the full demand of our consumers.

Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director - Distell Southern Africa

Maharaj says Savanna has been partnering with Consol Glass to address the current shortage and is also investigating other options.

With the Covid pandemic and restrictions and some of the shortages and capacity... it has been a challenge. Nevertheless, we're working with Consol collaboratively to ensure that we have the full capacity...

Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director - Distell Southern Africa

We're importing glass at the same time and looking at other alternative packaging formats to make sure that we get to all the consumers and keep our brand love!

Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director - Distell Southern Africa

That being said, we are the premium cider in South Africa and we uphold strict quality measures... the packaging format must maintain our premium image and must be quality.

Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director - Distell Southern Africa

For more detail, take a listen:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage




28 October 2021 8:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
