Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage





Image: Nici Keil on Pixabay

While South Africa's alcohol industry is recovering after the lockdown sales bans, new problems are cropping up such as the disruption of local and global supply chains.

Distell's Savanna Cider brand has had to apologise for low stocks in certain areas.

Part of its problem is a positive one - demand in SA has doubled in the past year.

Thank you for the love! Siyavanna SA. We are genuinely sorry there is low stock in places. Thirsty for answers? We have doubled our volume in SA this year and we simply can’t keep up with the love! Ska wara, we’re working hard not to let you go dry! pic.twitter.com/m4j6Hvar4A — SavannaCider (@SavannaCider) October 23, 2021

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director for Distell Southern Africa.

It's been quite a year... We, as Savanna, have almost doubled our production volumes because of the sheer demand and consumer love that we're having in Savanna... You can understand that with lockdowns and bans it's been a great uplift for the brand, driven by great marketing campaigns, brand love, right time and right place... Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director - Distell Southern Africa

Given that, coupled with some of the glass shortages as well as the shipping delays caused by the pandemic we've had a bit of a challenge in meeting the full demand of our consumers. Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director - Distell Southern Africa

Maharaj says Savanna has been partnering with Consol Glass to address the current shortage and is also investigating other options.

With the Covid pandemic and restrictions and some of the shortages and capacity... it has been a challenge. Nevertheless, we're working with Consol collaboratively to ensure that we have the full capacity... Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director - Distell Southern Africa

We're importing glass at the same time and looking at other alternative packaging formats to make sure that we get to all the consumers and keep our brand love! Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director - Distell Southern Africa

That being said, we are the premium cider in South Africa and we uphold strict quality measures... the packaging format must maintain our premium image and must be quality. Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director - Distell Southern Africa

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage