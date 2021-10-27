Streaming issues? Report here
TEMBISA DECUPLETS: Independent Media says eight of the 10 babies survived

27 October 2021 5:02 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
independent media
decuplets
tembisa ten

Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm gives an update from the press briefing and the Gauteng provincial government says it is taking legal action.

Independent Media has revealed that indeed Moliehi Maria Sithole was pregnant and did deliver ten babies.

The media group had instituted an investigation into the saga of the missing decuplets and subsequent treatment of Sithole.

In June this year, Independent Media journalist Piet Rampedi exclusively broke the Guinness record-breaking story about the 'Tembisa Ten' birth. But the story was dismissed as fake news as no pictures of the babies were shared.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng provincial government says it is taking legal action against Independent Media.

Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm reports.

They did not mention any names with regard to people involved in this syndicate or involved in this alleged saga.

Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They did say they will release a 7-part series and it will be 15 minutes and in that 15 minutes part series they will reveal documents and all those involved.

Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News

What they found in the investigation is the mother did give birth to ten babies. Eight babies survived and two babies died and they spoke to doctors and nurses.

Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below:




