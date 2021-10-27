Cell C interim results show its turnaround strategy is working
Cell C says its interim results for the period to June 2021 highlights continued improvements in profitability and operational efficiency.
The mobile operator reported a R148-million profit before tax. This is a turnaround in profitability from a R7,6-billion loss reported year-on-year.
It cited operational expenditure savings as a driver in its turnaround.
We have successfully migrated 40% of the network, with access to 7 500 towers of which 95% are 4G/LTE enabled. Four provinces are now fully migrated, namely Eastern Cape, Free State, Northern Cape and Limpopo... In two years, we will have access to more than 12 500 sites across the country improving the quality and coverage of our network...Douglas Craigie Stevenson, CEO - Cell C
... while growing the prepaid customer base by 15% to 9,6 million (H1 2020: 8,4 million) in the first half of 2021.Douglas Craigie Stevenson, CEO - Cell C
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cell C CEO on The Money Show.
I don't think we're being picky [about our customers]... just more realistic about making sure that the acquisition cost is spent right, that the network quality is better...Douglas Craigie Stevenson, CEO - Cell C
A lot of the customers that are always loyal have started to increase their spend, so they have definitely contributed to keeping the Arpu [average revenue per user] higher.Douglas Craigie Stevenson, CEO - Cell C
It is certainly in line with our strategy to make sure that we bring on [new] customers that we can service properly and that are wanting to be on our network for those reasons.Douglas Craigie Stevenson, CEO - Cell C
Listen to the interview on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cell C interim results show its turnaround strategy is working
