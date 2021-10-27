'Boko Haram in Mamelodi has been in existence for six years'





The situation is calm in Mamelodi following the killing of Phillip Given Mnguni - widely believed to be the leader of the infamous Mamelodi gang Boko Haram.

Mnguni was gunned down in down on the N4 near Rayton.

John Perlman speaks to Mamelodi West Community Policing Forum chairperson Tebogo Mashigo.

The situation is calm and normal. Tebogo Mashigo, Chairperson - Mamelodi West Community Policing Forum

The task team is investigating, there is a lot happening in our area since the issue of Boko Haram surfaced. They are alleged to be extorting money from foreign nationals. Tebogo Mashigo, Chairperson - Mamelodi West Community Policing Forum

Boko Haram has been around for the past five to six years. There are those who have been caught but they were released because there were no witnesses. Tebogo Mashigo, Chairperson - Mamelodi West Community Policing Forum

