'Blockading roads to fight against hiring foreign truck drivers is not solution'





Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday said the government will address issues raised by truck drivers who blocked national roads recently.

He added that the proposed regulations to the National Road Traffic Act are before Parliament and could prohibit foreign nationals from operating South African registered trucks using foreign professional driving permits.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly to reflect on strikes by truck drivers.

Every time we stop the logistic chain, the are costs brought into the logistic chain that wouldn't have been there in terms of delays and those delays aren't always just for South African companies. Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

Foreign companies will start leaving penalties because they are not getting what they need, these strikes are not good for the economy, he adds.

He believes business confidence will take a knock and foreign companies will ask whether they should use South Africa as a transit route.

The issues of foreigners being employed instead of South Africans has always been a problem for a number of industries.

The issues are about illegal drivers who are treated differently from what legal drivers are treated in terms of the basic conditions of employment and basic minimum wage. There is a case to be made here, but blockading the roads is not the way to do it. Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

