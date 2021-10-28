Eskom in dire situation, more load shedding for much longer - Energy analyst
Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 4 load shedding on Wednesday until 05:00 on Friday.
The power utility added that Stage 2 load shedding will continue as previously communicated until 05:00 on Saturday.
Stage 4 means that 4,000 megawatts must be shed from the grid to safeguard South Africa's fragile power system.
RELATED: NO REPRIEVE: Stage 4 blackouts to start soon until tomorrow morning
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Energy Thought Leader CEO and energy analyst Mike Rossouw who says Eskom is in the brink of collapse.
We are going to be seeing more load shedding for much longer, there is no end in sight.Mike Rossouw, CEO - Energy Thought Leader
Rossouw adds that the power utility is at the worst it has ever been and he is doubtful that there is any chance for recovery.
He says heavy decisions need to be made at Eskom, as the situation is dire and unpleasant and unpopular decisions need to be made.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
