[WATCH] Priest ordering maskless man out of church leads to brawl

Streaming issues? Report here
051021-702-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg 051021-702-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Home owners reminded to do these crucial safety and security checks during loadshedding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:10
8 Days in July
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] PromisesPromises: Senzo Meyiwa Murder Case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Gerrie Nel, Former State Prosecutor
Today at 17:10
Elections: Focus on Emfuleni
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isaac Khithika, Sedibeng Regional Chairperson - Sedibeng Regional Chairperson for the EFF
Today at 18:11
EOH’s operating profit swung from a R1.3 billion loss in 2020 to a R147 million profit in 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Is outsourcing services for your business a sustainable strategy?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Do you have shock absorbers in your investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tony Leon: I don't think the DA has crashed, it has had some difficulties In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, Tony Leon speaks about his childhood, family and career. 28 October 2021 11:47 AM
More woes as parts of Joburg hit by an outage of another kind: water Areas such as Lombardy, Bramley View, Lyndhurst, River Park, some parts of Alexandra, Sandringham and Glenhazel have been without... 28 October 2021 10:56 AM
'Boko Haram in Mamelodi has been in existence for six years' Mamelodi West Community Policing Forum chairperson Tebogo Mashigo says the situation is very calm in the area. 27 October 2021 5:29 PM
View all Local
Eskom in dire situation, more load shedding for much longer - Energy analyst Energy Thought Leader CEO and energy analyst Mike Rossouw paints a grim picture on energy supply in South Africa. 28 October 2021 7:43 AM
'Blockading roads to fight against hiring foreign truck drivers is not solution' Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly reflects on strikes by truck drivers in recent times. 28 October 2021 7:18 AM
City of Joburg is most contested metro with 56 parties vying for it - IEC IEC deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi says they will announce the result of the local government elections on 4 Novemb... 27 October 2021 11:31 AM
View all Politics
'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO The Money Show interviews CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs...) interim results. 27 October 2021 8:35 PM
Cell C interim results show its turnaround strategy is working Cell C has grown its prepaid customer base to nearly 10 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson. 27 October 2021 7:49 PM
Death warmed up Cremation is becoming more popular, that is a problem 27 October 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
'To call Quinton de Kock racist for not taking knee is to confuse issues' International freelance sport journalist Lungani Zama reflects on CSA's instructing players to take the knee on match day. 27 October 2021 7:23 AM
View all Sport
Muay Thai expert puts guy in choke hold after he sexually harasses her in train Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 October 2021 8:31 AM
Daughter slammed for posting disrespectful selfie at dad's funeral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:27 AM
Passenger's hair disturbing another person in plane has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Priest ordering maskless man out of church leads to brawl

28 October 2021 10:33 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Daughter going live on Instagram while mom is in shower goes viral

Priest ordering maskless man out of church leads to brawl

Social media is talking after a video of a priest ordering a maskless man out of a church which led to a braw went viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




28 October 2021 10:33 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

[WATCH] Swimmer chased and bitten by alligator has everyone talking

28 October 2021 10:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daughter going live on Instagram while mom is in shower goes viral

27 October 2021 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muay Thai expert puts guy in choke hold after he sexually harasses her in train

27 October 2021 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daughter slammed for posting disrespectful selfie at dad's funeral

26 October 2021 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Passenger's hair disturbing another person in plane has everyone talking

26 October 2021 8:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes biting daughter's toenails goes viral

25 October 2021 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom listening to dead son's heart transplanted in new person, goes viral

25 October 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It hurt when our concerts in Germany were cancelled because of COVID-19 - Pumeza

22 October 2021 2:59 PM

The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unpulgged that for the solo concert at the Roodepoort Theatre she is also going to do Spanish and Italian songs, they have an African flair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When do jokes move from being funny to being offensive in stand-up comedy?

22 October 2021 11:53 AM

Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion on the controversial stand-up comedy show by Dave Chappelle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Mila Kunis shares her 'greatest parenting fails'

22 October 2021 9:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

More woes as parts of Joburg hit by an outage of another kind: water

Local

De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee

Sport

'Blockading roads to fight against hiring foreign truck drivers is not solution'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Nzimande confirms NSFAS student funding applications to open on 2 November

28 October 2021 12:26 PM

Agrizzi's health, other legal cases sees Bosasa fraud case postponed to January

28 October 2021 11:45 AM

SANDF troop deployment for elections to cost taxpayers more than R47m

28 October 2021 10:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA